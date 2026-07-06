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Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Fincantieri to Acquire Four Italian Underwater Firms in €600 Million Deal

Fincantieri's Strategic Expansion in the Underwater Sector

MILANO, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Monday it had reached agreements for the acquisitions of four Italian companies in the underwater segment with an initial investment of around €600 million ($685.14 million).

Details of the Acquisitions

• Fincantieri will buy majority stakes in Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech and Defcomm, it said in a statement.

Expansion of Capabilities

• The deals expand its presence in marine survey and geoscience services, marine construction support, unmanned underwater and surface drone technologies, and wireless communication systems for the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT)

Financial Impact and Projections

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

• On a pro-forma basis, the underwater unit is expected to generate €1.1 billion in revenue and €220 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2026, achieving its 2030 business plan target four years ahead of schedule.

Contribution to Group Profit

• The acquisitions are expected to contribute more than €60 million to group net profit in 2026, with earnings per share projected to rise about 30% by 2028 and 20% by 2030.

• At group level, the acquisitions will drive a 13% increase in 2026 pro-forma EBITDA and a 40% increase in 2026 pro-forma net profit.

Financing the Deals

• The deals are being financed through the proceeds of a €500 million capital increase completed in February and other group resources, with no impact on the 2026 net debt/EBITDA guidance.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Acquisitions include Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech and Defcomm, enhancing capabilities in marine survey, underwater drones and IoUT.
  • The underwater unit’s pro‑forma 2026 revenue of €1.1 bn and EBITDA of €220 m meet the 2030 business‑plan forecast ahead of schedule.
  • Financed via a €500 m capital increase in February and other resources, the deals won’t alter 2026 net‑debt/EBITDA guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies is Fincantieri acquiring in the underwater segment?
Fincantieri is acquiring majority stakes in Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech, and Defcomm.
How much is Fincantieri investing in these underwater firm acquisitions?
Fincantieri is making an initial investment of around €600 million.
What impact are the acquisitions expected to have on Fincantieri's financials?
The underwater unit is expected to generate €1.1 billion revenue and €220 million EBITDA in 2026, boosting group net profit and EPS.
How are the acquisitions being financed?
The deals are financed through a €500 million capital increase completed in February and other group resources.
Will the acquisitions affect Fincantieri's debt/EBITDA guidance for 2026?
There will be no impact on the company’s 2026 net debt/EBITDA guidance from these acquisitions.

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