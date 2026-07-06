Sapporo to Invest $643M in Carlsberg Joint Venture to Boost Southeast Asia Presence

Strategic Partnership Details and Market Expansion Plans

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Sapporo Breweries said on Monday it will form a strategic partnership with Danish brewer Carlsberg, investing about $643 million for a 25% stake in a joint venture covering Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

The venture, to be based in Singapore and expected to be established in December 2026, will be owned 75% by Carlsberg.

Key Details of the Joint Venture

Expanded Regional Coverage

・Sapporo said the alliance will expand an existing partnership in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore to include Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Growth Targets and Market Leverage

・The Japanese brewer aims to increase sales of Sapporo Premium Beer in the target markets to around 10 times 2025 levels by 2035, leveraging Carlsberg's strong market presence across the region.

Agreement Terms and Revenue Streams

Licensing and Financial Benefits

・Under the agreement, Sapporo will grant the joint venture a long-term licence for Sapporo Premium Beer and expects to benefit from diversified revenue streams including dividends, royalty income and manufacturing-related earnings.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)