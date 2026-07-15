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New UK PM faces $440 billion fiscal problem, think tank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New UK PM faces $440 billion fiscal problem, think tank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking UK economy Fiscal Policy Public Spending

UK’s New Prime Minister Inherits $440 Billion Fiscal Crisis, Says Think Tank

Britain’s Public Finances and the Scale of the Challenge

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's public finances are losing around £330 billion ($442 billion) a year due to weak economic growth, population ageing and ill health, according to estimates from a think tank that show the scale of the challenge facing the next prime minister.

The left-leaning Resolution Foundation said former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is due to replace Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Monday, needs a new fiscal strategy to stop borrowing, public spending cuts and tax increases from becoming more painful.

Breakdown of the Fiscal Shortfall

About two thirds of the £330 billion hole comes from a slowdown in economic growth per person since 2007, it said.

Key Findings from the Resolution Foundation Report

In a report into what it called Britain's two-decade fiscal funk, the Resolution Foundation also said:

Pension and Taxation Reforms

• the triple lock system for increasing the value of state pensions should be replaced with a less expensive link to average earnings alone

• reforms are needed to replace fuel duty receipts which are being lost as drivers switch to electric cars

Public Service Investment and Fiscal Headroom

• increased investment in public services would counter a drop-off in productivity

• the impact of the Iran war has probably reduced the government's headroom against the current fiscal rules from £23.6 billion in March to £10 billion now.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7464 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • UK public finances are losing ~£330 billion per year due to growth stagnation, ageing, and ill health (imf.org).
  • Resolution Foundation recommends replacing the pension triple lock with an earnings‑linked system, introducing new fuel duty mechanisms amid EV uptake, and increasing public service investment to boost productivity (resolutionfoundation.org).
  • Iran‑War energy shocks have reduced fiscal ‘headroom’ available—from ~£23.6 billion in March to around £10 billion now—tightening space for manoeuvre under existing fiscal rules (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK's annual fiscal deficit according to the think tank?
The UK's public finances are losing around £330 billion ($442 billion) a year due to weak economic growth, an ageing population, and ill health.
What are the main causes of the UK's fiscal gap?
The main causes are a slowdown in economic growth per person since 2007, population ageing, and increasing ill health.
What fiscal reforms does the Resolution Foundation recommend?
It suggests replacing the triple lock pension system, reforming fuel duty as drivers switch to electric cars, and increasing public service investment.
Who is expected to be the next UK Prime Minister?
Former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is expected to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.
How has the Iran war affected the UK's fiscal outlook?
The impact of the Iran war has reduced the government's headroom against fiscal rules from £23.6 billion in March to £10 billion.

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