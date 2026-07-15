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Airbus in talks to sell jets to Flynas, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airbus in talks to sell jets to Flynas, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Aviation

Airbus Negotiates A330neo Jet Sales with Flynas, Deal Possible Soon

Airbus A330neo Sales Discussions and Industry Reactions

Ongoing Negotiations with Flynas

July 15 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks to sell more of its A330neo widebody aircraft to Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas, with an announcement possible as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Speculation Around Condor Flugdienst

Reports on Condor's Interest

However, they played down a report that Germany's Condor Flugdienst was preparing to place an order for the same jet.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Flynas was looking to firm up options for eight A330s.

Details from Industry Sources

The same report said Condor was in discussion for about half a dozen Airbus A330neos, citing people familiar with the matter.

Official Statements

Airbus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus in advanced talks to supply Flynas with A330neo aircraft—announcement may occur at Farnborough Airshow next week
  • Bloomberg and Reuters reported Flynas potentially firming up options for eight A330neos
  • Sources refuted reports that Condor is preparing a separate A330neo order
  • As of Jan 2026, Flynas had 15 A330neo firm orders, while Airbus has 472 A330neo orders across 35 customers

Frequently Asked Questions

What aircraft model is Airbus discussing with Flynas?
Airbus is in talks with Flynas to sell A330neo widebody aircraft.
When could the Flynas-Airbus deal be announced?
An announcement could be made as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow.
Is Condor Flugdienst ordering Airbus A330neo jets?
Sources played down reports that Condor is preparing to place an order for the A330neo.
How many A330neo jets is Flynas considering?
Bloomberg News reported that Flynas may firm up options for eight A330neos.
Did Airbus comment on the reported negotiations?
Airbus declined to comment on the ongoing talks.

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