Airbus Negotiates A330neo Jet Sales with Flynas, Deal Possible Soon

Airbus A330neo Sales Discussions and Industry Reactions

Ongoing Negotiations with Flynas

July 15 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks to sell more of its A330neo widebody aircraft to Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas, with an announcement possible as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Speculation Around Condor Flugdienst

Reports on Condor's Interest

However, they played down a report that Germany's Condor Flugdienst was preparing to place an order for the same jet.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Flynas was looking to firm up options for eight A330s.

Details from Industry Sources

The same report said Condor was in discussion for about half a dozen Airbus A330neos, citing people familiar with the matter.

Official Statements

Airbus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Nia Williams)