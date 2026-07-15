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Verdicts awaited in trial over Italy's Genoa bridge collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Verdicts awaited in trial over Italy's Genoa bridge collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Verdict Looms in High-Profile Genoa Bridge Collapse Case Impacting Italy’s Finance

Genoa Bridge Collapse Trial and Its Financial Implications

By Emilio Parodi

The Tragic Collapse and Its Aftermath

GENOA, Italy, July 16 (Reuters) - Judges in Genoa on Thursday are expected to deliver their verdict in a trial over the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian port city in 2018 which killed 43 people.

Relatives of the victims will be in court to hear the outcome of a case that has become a search for accountability for the disaster and a symbol of the slow pace of justice in complex Italian criminal proceedings.

Impact on Infrastructure and National Sentiment

The collapse of the Morandi bridge during a summer storm on the eve of a national holiday shocked Italy and triggered years of investigations into the management and maintenance of its ageing infrastructure.

Corporate and Government Disputes

The disaster also caused a dispute between holding company Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, and the then government that ended with the sale of Atlantia's controlling stake in motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia.

The Legal Proceedings

Defendants and Charges

Fifty-seven defendants, including former Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci, managers of Autostrade, engineers from maintenance subsidiary Spea and former transport ministry officials, have been on trial. They have all denied wrongdoing.

Prosecution and Statute of Limitations

For the most serious accusations, Genoa prosecutors sought prison sentences ranging from two years and four months to 18-1/2 years. However, the statute of limitations on many of the lesser charges, such as the forgery of documents, has already passed.

Financial Settlements

Autostrade and sister company Spea exited the criminal proceedings, having reached a financial settlement in 2022.

Corporate Response and Apologies

The current head of Autostrade issued an open letter on Wednesday, restating the company's commitment to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated.

"I wish to apologise to the victims’ families, to the people of Genoa, and to all Italians for the suffering caused by the tragic Morandi disaster, fully aware that our gesture can never erase their pain," Autostrade CEO Arrigo Giana wrote.

(Reporting by Emilio ParodiWriting by Keith Weir; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The verdict in the Morandi bridge collapse trial is scheduled for July 16, 2026, about eight years after the disaster on August 14, 2018, and four years since the trial began in July 2022 (ansa.it).
  • Prosecutors have sought nearly 400 years in prison across 56 of the 57 defendants, with the heaviest sentence—18 years and six months—requested for former Autostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci (ansa.it).
  • The case underscores public frustration over prolonged judicial proceedings in Italy and has heightened scrutiny of infrastructure management and maintenance failures; it also triggered Atlantia’s divestment from Autostrade and its return to majority public ownership (it.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Genoa bridge collapse trial about?
The trial concerns the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in 2018, which killed 43 people and raised questions about infrastructure management in Italy.
Who are the main defendants in the Genoa bridge trial?
Fifty-seven defendants including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, managers of Autostrade, engineers from Spea, and former transport ministry officials are on trial.
What are the potential sentences for the Genoa bridge trial defendants?
Prosecutors have sought prison sentences ranging from two years and four months to 18 and a half years for the most serious accusations.
What was the outcome for Autostrade and Spea in the criminal proceedings?
Autostrade and Spea exited criminal proceedings in 2022 after reaching a financial settlement.
What did the CEO of Autostrade say ahead of the verdict?
Autostrade CEO Arrigo Giana publicly apologized to victims' families and pledged the company's commitment to prevent such tragedies in the future.

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