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Finance

Italy's Recordati says board finds CVC, GBL offer 'fair' as independent directors dissent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Mergers & Acquisitions Italy

Recordati Board Supports €10.7bn CVC, GBL Acquisition Despite Dissent

Recordati Board Decision on CVC and GBL Acquisition Offer

Board Vote and Offer Details

July 15 (Reuters) - Recordati said on Wednesday that a majority of its board has deemed as "fair" an offer by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Belgian investment group Groupe Bruxelles Lambert to take the Italian drugmaker private.

Six out of the board's 10 members voted in favour of the €51.29 ($58.80) per share offer, while four independent directors deemed it to be inadequate and not fair, the company said in a statement.

Recordati's shares closed at €51.3 on Wednesday and were up about 5.7% so far this year.

Overview of the €10.7 Billion Cash Offer

The €10.7 billion cash offer for Recordati was made in May amid a wave of consolidation in Italy's pharmaceutical sector.

Strategic Considerations and Board Rationale

The board said it took into account the potential benefits of operating as a privately held company, including greater flexibility to pursue "long-term strategic initiatives" and acquisition opportunities.

Dissenting Directors' Perspective

The four independent directors who dissented said the offer did not adequately reflect Recordati's value and future prospects, although they acknowledged the strategic rationale of the deal and the potential benefits associated with a delisting.

Background and Company Profile

CVC's Stake and Previous Interest

CVC, which has since 2018 controlled a vehicle holding a 46.8% stake in Recordati, had in March submitted a non-binding ​expression of interest for all of the company’s shares, with ⁠the aim of delisting it.

History and Operations

Company Origins

Founded a century ago by Giovanni Recordati as a family pharmacy in a town in central Italy, Recordati now operates businesses covering primary care, consumer health and rare diseases.

Financial Information

($1 = 0.8723 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • A 12.9% premium is embedded in the €51.29‑per‑share offer, aimed at delisting Recordati and boosting long‑term flexibility, including in rare‑disease M&A (ansa.it).
  • The takeover bid, led by Respighi BidCo (CVC/GBL), has regulatory clearance from CONSOB and targets closing in Q4 2026, subject to conditions like reaching at least 66.7% ownership and obtaining antitrust and FDI approvals (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Independent directors argue the offer fails to reflect Recordati’s robust fundamentals—2025 revenues €2.6 billion and adjusted net profit €651 million—and potential upside, echoing analysts’ views that the premium may be too modest (belganewsagency.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What offer did CVC and GBL make for Recordati?
CVC Capital Partners and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert made a €51.29 per share cash offer, valuing Recordati at €10.7 billion.
How did Recordati's board respond to the offer?
Six out of ten board members judged the offer as 'fair,' while four independent directors dissented, calling it inadequate.
Why did some directors dissent on the CVC, GBL offer?
Independent directors said the bid did not reflect Recordati's true value and future prospects, despite recognizing potential benefits of delisting.
What could Recordati gain from going private?
The board noted potential benefits like greater strategic flexibility and more opportunities for acquisitions as a privately held company.
How much of Recordati did CVC already control?
Since 2018, CVC has controlled a vehicle holding a 46.8% stake in Recordati.

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