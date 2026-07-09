Maersk Restores Middle East to US East Coast Shipping via Suez Canal for Faster Transit

Maersk Resumes Suez Canal Route Amid Red Sea Security Concerns

Background: Disruptions in Global Shipping Lanes

COPENHAGEN, July 9 (Reuters) - Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping groups, said on Thursday it would resume its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, as the Danish group takes another step toward restoring routes through the Red Sea.

Most shipping companies abandoned the Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing vessels to take the much longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. Some carriers have recently begun considering a gradual return to the corridor.

Maersk's Statement on Transit Improvements

"By making the structural change of returning to the trans-Suez route for the MECL service, we will offer significant improved transit times," Maersk said in a statement.

Impact on Transit Times

The company said westbound transit times would improve by an average of seven days, while eastbound sailings would be up to 14 days faster.

Strategic Partnerships and Regional Challenges

Gemini Cooperation Network with Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk said on Monday that it would resume some sailings through the Suez Canal under its Gemini cooperation network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.

Ongoing Middle East Service Disruptions

Maersk has also faced disruption to other services in the Middle East during the Iran war, with some vessels unable to enter or leave the Gulf.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Jan Harvey, Louise Rasmussen and Susan Fenton)