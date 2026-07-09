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Maersk to resume Middle East-US East Coast shipping through Suez Canal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk to resume Middle East-US East Coast shipping through Suez Canal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Maersk Restores Middle East to US East Coast Shipping via Suez Canal for Faster Transit

Maersk Resumes Suez Canal Route Amid Red Sea Security Concerns

Background: Disruptions in Global Shipping Lanes

COPENHAGEN, July 9 (Reuters) - Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping groups, said on Thursday it would resume its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, as the Danish group takes another step toward restoring routes through the Red Sea.

Most shipping companies abandoned the Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing vessels to take the much longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. Some carriers have recently begun considering a gradual return to the corridor.

Maersk's Statement on Transit Improvements

"By making the structural change of returning to the trans-Suez route for the MECL service, we will offer significant improved transit times," Maersk said in a statement.

Impact on Transit Times

The company said westbound transit times would improve by an average of seven days, while eastbound sailings would be up to 14 days faster.

Strategic Partnerships and Regional Challenges

Gemini Cooperation Network with Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk said on Monday that it would resume some sailings through the Suez Canal under its Gemini cooperation network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.

Ongoing Middle East Service Disruptions

Maersk has also faced disruption to other services in the Middle East during the Iran war, with some vessels unable to enter or leave the Gulf.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Jan Harvey, Louise Rasmussen and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Maersk paused transits via the Suez and rerouted ships around the Cape of Good Hope following Houthi attacks in late 2023, causing significant delays and cost increases (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The recent stabilization of conditions in the Red Sea has enabled Maersk to restore its originally designed MECL service via the Suez Canal, improving efficiency for customers (freightwaves.com).
  • Restoring the Suez route accelerates connection between the Middle East and the U.S. East Coast, with notable savings in time and potentially lower freight costs (freightwaves.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Maersk resuming its Middle East-US East Coast service via the Suez Canal?
Maersk is resuming the route to offer improved transit times after disruptions caused by Red Sea attacks forced ships to reroute around Africa.
How much faster will the transit times be on the resumed Maersk service?
Westbound transit times will improve by an average of seven days, while eastbound sailings could be up to fourteen days faster.
What caused Maersk and other shipping companies to stop using the Suez Canal route?
Attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis led most shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal and take longer routes around Africa.
Is Maersk working with other companies to resume services through the Suez Canal?
Yes, Maersk will resume some sailings through the Suez Canal under its Gemini cooperation network with Hapag-Lloyd.
Has Maersk faced other service disruptions in the Middle East?
Yes, Maersk has experienced disruptions during the Iran war, with some vessels unable to enter or leave the Gulf.

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