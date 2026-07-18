England Defeats France 6-4 to Finish Third in World Cup Thriller

Match Summary and Key Highlights

England's Dominant Performance

MIAMI, July 18 (Reuters) - England claimed third place at the World Cup by beating France 6-4 on Saturday, while Les Bleus' captain Kylian Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals on coach Didier Deschamps' last game after 14 years in charge.

First Half: England Takes the Lead

• England scored four in the first half through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka double

Second Half: Saka's Hat-Trick and Late Goals

• Saka completed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute penalty

• Mbappe scored two, either side of Bradley Barcola's goal in the second half, to take his tally to 10 at this World Cup

• Ousmane Dembele netted France's fourth six minutes into stoppage before Jude Bellingham added a sixth for England

Individual Achievements

Kylian Mbappe's Record-Breaking Performance

• Mbappe leads the Golden Boot standings with two more goals than Argentina forward Messi

• The 27-year-old also leads Messi, who is preparing to play in Sunday's final against Spain, by one goal in the all-time World Cup scoring charts

Other Notable Records

• Michael Olise has a World Cup record of seven assists, ahead of Pele's six in 1970

France's Tactical Adjustments and Deschamps' Farewell

Defensive Changes

• France recovered from a shambolic start after Deschamps brought in Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne to reinforce a disoriented back four

End of an Era

• Deschamps leaves France after 185 matches

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Julien Pretot in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)