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Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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England Defeats France 6-4 to Finish Third in World Cup Thriller

Match Summary and Key Highlights

England's Dominant Performance

MIAMI, July 18 (Reuters) - England claimed third place at the World Cup by beating France 6-4 on Saturday, while Les Bleus' captain Kylian Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals on coach Didier Deschamps' last game after 14 years in charge.

First Half: England Takes the Lead

• England scored four in the first half through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka double

Second Half: Saka's Hat-Trick and Late Goals

• Saka completed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute penalty

• Mbappe scored two, either side of Bradley Barcola's goal in the second half, to take his tally to 10 at this World Cup

• Ousmane Dembele netted France's fourth six minutes into stoppage before Jude Bellingham added a sixth for England

Individual Achievements

Kylian Mbappe's Record-Breaking Performance

• Mbappe leads the Golden Boot standings with two more goals than Argentina forward Messi

• The 27-year-old also leads Messi, who is preparing to play in Sunday's final against Spain, by one goal in the all-time World Cup scoring charts

Other Notable Records

• Michael Olise has a World Cup record of seven assists, ahead of Pele's six in 1970

France's Tactical Adjustments and Deschamps' Farewell

Defensive Changes

• France recovered from a shambolic start after Deschamps brought in Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne to reinforce a disoriented back four

End of an Era

• Deschamps leaves France after 185 matches

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Julien Pretot in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • England triumphed with a remarkable 6‑4 scoreline over France in the third‑place playoff.
  • Kylian Mbappé set a new all‑time World Cup scoring record with 22 goals, achieving the feat in Deschamps’ final game in charge.
  • Michael Olise is on the cusp of breaking Pelé’s single‑tournament assist record, having already registered 5–6 assists this tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won third place in the World Cup between England and France?
England secured third place with a 6-4 victory over France.
Who became the World Cup's all-time top scorer in this match?
Kylian Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals.
How many goals did Bukayo Saka score in the match?
Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick, including an 87th-minute penalty.
Which coach had his last game with France after 14 years?
Didier Deschamps coached his last match for France after 185 games.
Who leads the Golden Boot and all-time scoring charts now?
Kylian Mbappe leads the Golden Boot and is ahead of Lionel Messi in all-time World Cup goals.

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