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Cricket-England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Sports Cricket World Cup Women's Sports headlines

England Defeats South Africa to Set Up Women’s T20 Final Clash With Australia

Match Summary and Highlights

England's Road to the Final

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.

Key Performances

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.

Record Partnerships

Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.

Match Progression

England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.

South Africa's Response

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45. 

Looking Ahead to the Final

England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Nat Sciver‑Brunt overcame a calf injury to top‑score with 75 and anchor a 133‑run stand with Heather Knight (58) after England recovered from 23‑3 to post 169‑5. (sports.ndtv.com)
  • England defended 169–5 by restricting South Africa to 129–8; Tazmin Brits’ 51 provided resistance but wasn’t enough. (sports.ndtv.com)
  • The semi‑final saw a record attendance of 21,128 at The Oval. England now face Australia — six‑time T20 champions — in the final at Lord’s on Sunday, July 5. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will England face in the women's T20 World Cup final?
England will face Australia in the women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's.
How did England secure their spot in the final?
England beat South Africa by 40 runs in the semi-final at the Oval.
Who top scored for England in the semi-final against South Africa?
Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with 75 runs from 47 balls.
When and where will the women's T20 World Cup final take place?
The final will be held at Lord's on Sunday.
Who were the standout players for South Africa in the semi-final?
Tazmin Brits scored 51 off 45, and Laura Wolvaardt made 17 runs.

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