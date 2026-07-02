England Defeats South Africa to Set Up Women’s T20 Final Clash With Australia

Match Summary and Highlights

England's Road to the Final

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.

Key Performances

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.

Record Partnerships

Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.

Match Progression

England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.

South Africa's Response

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45.

Looking Ahead to the Final

England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)