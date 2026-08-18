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Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over Takaichi's 'anti-Russian' remarks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over Takaichi's 'anti-Russian' remarks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Geopolitics International Relations Russia Japan Diplomacy

Russia Summons Japanese Ambassador Over 'Anti-Russian' Remarks on Disputed Islands

Escalating Tensions Over the Kuril Islands Dispute

Background of the Dispute

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia delivered a strong protest to Japan's ambassador to Moscow on Tuesday over what it called anti-Russian remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a dispute over a group of Russian-controlled islands off northeast Japan.

Moscow's summoning of envoy Akira Muto is the latest development in a simmering row between the two countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the disputed islands last week.

Historical Context

The four islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan refers to as the Northern Territories, were seized by the Soviet Union in the days following Japan's surrender in World War Two.

Russia controls and administers them, but Tokyo still claims them. Takaichi said last week that Putin's visit "hurts the feelings of the Japanese people and is absolutely unacceptable".

Diplomatic Exchange and Official Statements

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin delivered Moscow's protest to the Japanese envoy, telling him Moscow objected to "anti-Russian" statements by both Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Russia's Position

"The Russian side stated that Russia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands are indisputable," the ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

It said the islands legally belonged to Russia, adding: "Any attempts by the Japanese side to directly or indirectly call this obvious reality into question are absolutely unacceptable and unlawful."

Impact on Bilateral Relations

The island dispute, unresolved for eight decades, has prevented Russia and Japan from concluding a formal peace treaty that would unlock closer economic ties between them.

Relations have worsened sharply since Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022 and Japan joined other nations in condemning it and imposing sanctions against Russia.

Consequences and Future Outlook

In light of Japan's participation in the sanctions and its support for Ukraine, Muto was told that Moscow reserves the right to take "appropriate countermeasures", the Russian statement said, without elaborating.

The envoy left the foreign ministry without commenting to reporters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned Putin’s visit to the contested islands, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” and damaging to Japanese sentiment (apnews.com).
  • Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin delivered a formal protest, asserting that the Southern Kuril Islands are legally Russian territory and rejecting Japanese claims as unlawful (apnews.com).
  • The unresolved dispute over these islands has blocked a formal peace treaty between Japan and Russia for over 80 years, further exacerbated by Japan’s support for Ukraine and sanctions following Russia’s 2022 invasion (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia summon Japan's ambassador to Moscow?
Russia summoned Japan's ambassador to protest anti-Russian remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding disputed islands.
What islands are at the center of the Russia-Japan dispute?
The disputed islands are called the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.
What did Prime Minister Takaichi say about President Putin's visit?
Takaichi said Putin's visit to the disputed islands was absolutely unacceptable and hurt the feelings of the Japanese people.
How has the Russia-Japan island dispute affected diplomatic relations?
The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty and has recently worsened due to Japan's sanctions against Russia.
What actions did Russia threaten in response to Japan's stance?
Russia warned it reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures in response to Japan's support for Ukraine and related sanctions.

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