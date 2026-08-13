Iran Set to Join BRICS Development Bank, Says Central Bank Governor Hemmati

Iran's Path to BRICS New Development Bank Membership

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iran will soon join the New Development Bank, the development lender established by the BRICS group of nations, central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said in a state media report published on Wednesday ahead of a BRICS finance meeting in India.

Sanctions and Geopolitical Motivations

Iran remains under sweeping U.S. and international sanctions, and it has yet to reach a peace deal to end the current conflict with the U.S. and Israel, giving Tehran added incentive to seek alternative financial channels outside the dollar system.

Official Statements and Confirmation

The NDB's corporate communications division told Reuters it could not confirm information regarding Iran's membership.

Iran's BRICS Membership and Aspirations

Iran joined BRICS in 2024 as the group expanded, in a move aimed at deepening economic ties among emerging economies, and it has since made clear its desire to become a member and shareholder of the NDB.

Background of the New Development Bank

The bank was set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2015 to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects. It has since expanded its membership to include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other emerging economies.

Statements from Central Bank Governor Hemmati

"The most important result of cooperation among BRICS member countries is the establishment of the New Development Bank, and our country will soon become a member of this bank," Hemmati said, according to state media.

BRICS Finance Meeting and Currency Cooperation

BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

Hemmati is attending the first meeting of BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors, hosted by India, which holds the rotating BRICS chairmanship this year.

Reducing Reliance on the U.S. Dollar

BRICS members have sought to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar by promoting trade and financial transactions in national currencies.

Iran's Push for Currency Cooperation

Hemmati said Iran believed BRICS members could conduct trade using their national currencies and was seeking bilateral and trilateral monetary cooperation with other members.

NDB Membership Expansion

NDB membership is open to members of the United Nations, as well as to borrowing and non-borrowing member countries, the bank said. Uzbekistan became its 10th member on June 5.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)