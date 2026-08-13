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Thyssenkrupp in advanced talks to adjust funding for €3 billion green steel plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp in advanced talks to adjust funding for €3 billion green steel plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp Advances Funding Adjustments for €3B Green Steel Plant

Thyssenkrupp's Funding Framework and Recent Developments

Background on the Duisburg Green Steel Plant

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is in advanced talks to adjust the funding framework for its new green steel plant in Duisburg to reflect the changed economic environment, its finance chief said.

Funding Sources and Initial Conditions

Government and State Contributions

Two thirds of the €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in funding for Thyssenkrupp's direct reduction plant comes from the German government and the group's home state, initially contingent on the use of hydrogen, a premise that has since become unrealistic.

Challenges with Hydrogen Requirement

To ensure the money can still flow even though hydrogen will not be used initially, Thyssenkrupp had been in lengthy talks with the EU and Germany to amend the funding framework.

Approval and Implications of Amended Funding Rules

European Commission's Decision

"We are very pleased that the European Commission has approved the planned amendment to the funding rules currently in force and has already confirmed that they are fully compliant with EU state aid law," Axel Hamann said.

Next Steps for Implementation

Federal Government Actions

"This means that the Federal Government can implement this amendment promptly and, consequently, adjust the funding decisions accordingly. The new funding rules will then come into effect."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8681 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Under the existing framework, two‑thirds of the €3 billion funding—provided by the German federal and state governments—was contingent on initial hydrogen use; that requirement has proven unrealistic given current economic conditions.
  • Thyssenkrupp has secured approval from the European Commission for the amended funding rules, which comply with EU state aid law and allow Germany to promptly implement adjusted support terms.
  • The plant is part of the broader €2 billion tkH2Steel decarbonisation initiative, featuring a hydrogen‑capable direct reduction plant in Duisburg with a planned startup by end‑2026 and full hydrogen operation by 2029, aimed at saving up to 3.5 million t of CO₂ annually.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Thyssenkrupp adjusting the funding for its green steel plant?
Thyssenkrupp is adjusting funding to reflect changed economic conditions and the initial infeasibility of using hydrogen at the plant.
Who is providing the majority of the funding for Thyssenkrupp’s green steel plant?
Two thirds of the funding is provided by the German government and the group's home state.
What recent approval did Thyssenkrupp receive regarding its funding?
Thyssenkrupp received European Commission approval for amendments to the funding rules, making them compliant with EU state aid law.
What change affected the original funding framework for the Duisburg plant?
The original funding required hydrogen use, but this has become unrealistic, so amendments were made.
When will the new funding rules come into effect?
The new funding rules will come into effect once the Federal Government implements the approved amendment.

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