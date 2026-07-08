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EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Power infrastructure

EDF and UK Government Agree to 20-Year Extension for Sizewell B Nuclear Plant

Agreement Details and Impact on UK Energy Sector

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - French power company EDF and the British government have signed an agreement to extend the life of the Sizewell B nuclear power plant in Suffolk, England, by 20 years to 2055, they said on Wednesday.

Background of Sizewell B Nuclear Plant

• The 1.2-gigawatt plant was commissioned in 1995 and was due to stop generating in 2035. That has been extended by 20 years.

Contract for Difference (CfD) Agreement

Terms of the CfD

• EDF and the government signed a contract for difference (CfD) agreement to extend the plant's life. Sizewell B will receive a guaranteed £70.50 per megawatt-hour from April 2035 to March 2055 for the electricity it produces based on 2025 prices.

How the CfD Works

• A nuclear CfD guarantees a strike price for power output. When market prices are lower, consumers make up the difference and when prices are higher, the generator pays the excess back.

• The scheme aims to give low-carbon projects a predictable source of income.

Refurbishment and Investment Plans

Major Refurbishment

• EDF said it will fund a major refurbishment of the plant during planned outages over the next 15 years, costing around £800 million ($1.07 billion).

Sizewell B's Role in UK Energy Supply

Electricity Generation and Consumer Impact

• Sizewell B provides around 3% of the UK’s total electricity needs. The extension will ensure 2.5 million homes are powered and protect consumers from exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets, the government said in a statement.

Context: UK Nuclear Fleet and Future Projects

Current and Upcoming Nuclear Projects

• Many UK nuclear reactors have already shut down and others have had life extensions to the end of this decade. A new plant, Hinkley Point C, has had repeated delays and rising costs. The first reactor is now expected to start up around 2030. The other new plant, Sizewell C, won project approval last year after securing investment.

Key Stakeholders

• British energy firm Centrica has a 20% stake in Britain's operational nuclear fleet, which consists of five plants.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Sizewell B’s life extended from 2035 to 2055 under a CfD guaranteeing £70.50/MWh from April 2035 to March 2055
  • EDF to invest around £800 million in upgrades during planned outages across the next 15 years
  • The plant supplies roughly 1.2 GW (≈3 % of UK electricity), powering about 2.5 million homes and bolstering energy security amid delays to Hinkley Point C and development of Sizewell C

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new operational timeline for Sizewell B nuclear plant?
The Sizewell B nuclear plant will operate until 2055 after a 20-year extension from its original 2035 end date.
What is the contract for difference (CfD) agreement for Sizewell B?
Sizewell B will receive a guaranteed £70.50 per megawatt-hour for electricity generated between April 2035 and March 2055 based on 2025 prices.
How much electricity does Sizewell B supply to the UK?
Sizewell B provides around 3% of the UK's total electricity needs.
How much will the refurbishment of Sizewell B cost?
EDF plans to spend around £800 million ($1.07 billion) on plant refurbishment over the next 15 years.
What impact will the extension have on UK electricity consumers?
The extension aims to protect consumers from volatile fossil fuel markets by providing a stable, low-carbon power source.

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