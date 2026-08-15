Catania Airport in Sicily Restarts Flights After Mount Etna Alert Drop

Flight Operations Resume Following Volcanic Activity

Background on Mount Etna's Eruptions

MILAN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sicily's Catania airport has restarted flights, it said on Saturday, after authorities downgraded to orange from red the aviation alert colour of Mount Etna's recent volcanic activity.

Impact on Air Travel

Ash from Etna's eruptions have forced the Sicilian airport to cancel or reroute hundreds of flights over the last week.

Timeline of Flight Suspensions and Resumptions

The airport, Italy's fifth-busiest hub by passenger traffic, said on Friday it was suspending all flights until 1300 GMT on August 15.

However, in an update published on its website, it said it had restarted departing and incoming flights from 1200 GMT following the volcanic alert downgrade.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Barbara Lewis)