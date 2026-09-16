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China defence minister urges an end to 'provocative acts' to open security forum - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China defence minister urges an end to 'provocative acts' to open security forum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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China Urges End to 'Provocative Acts' at Xiangshan Security Forum

Xiangshan Forum Highlights and Regional Security Concerns

By Mei Mei Chu

China's Call for Restraint and Historical Awareness

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun urged nations on Wednesday to avoid provocative acts and curb the resurgence of regressive historical trends in remarks likely to be taken as veiled criticism of Japan.

Dong's comments at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security come at a time of roiling regional tension over China-claimed Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea waterway, as doubt grows over traditional U.S. security commitments to Asia.

Warning of a Fragile Moment

Warning that the world had arrived at a "fragile moment", Dong called for a fresher, more equal approach to resolving international tension, but offered few specifics or direct criticism of rivals.

"We must bear in mind the lessons of history and remain highly vigilant against all latent manifestations of hegemony, militarism and historical revisionism," he said in an opening speech.

"We must not turn a blind eye or condone such behaviour. By rallying broad-based forces of justice, we must suppress the resurgence of historical dregs and prevent them from exploiting the situation to cause harm."

China-Japan Tensions and Historical Context

Ties between China and Japan plummeted last year after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response.

That spurred Beijing to repeatedly warn that Japan was seeking a return to its militarist past, which included the Japanese occupation of northeast China's Manchuria in 1931 before a full war between the then-Republic of China and Japan.

Forum Attendance and International Participation

Some 2,000 military officers, diplomats and academics from 100 countries are attending the three-day event set to run until Thursday, with delegates including some regional defence ministers, a senior Pentagon official, Russian academics and Taliban representatives.

Diplomatic Messaging and U.S. Relations

No Direct Criticism of U.S. or Regional Allies

NO DIRECT CRITICISM OF U.S. OR REGIONAL ALLIES

As some analysts predicted, Dong steered clear of direct criticism of the United States or its regional allies, such as Japan, and appeared to hew closely to long-held Chinese positions.

Dong urged efforts towards a peaceful, multipolar world marked by "partnership rather than alliance, win-win rather than zero sum".

"We must show no leniency towards provocative acts that seek to hijack the overall interests of countries in the region for the sake of personal gain or the interests of particular cliques, and we must work together to rein them in," he added.

Upcoming U.S.-China Summit

The comments come a week before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the United States for a summit with President Donald Trump.

Taiwan and Regional Military Dynamics

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military pressure around the island, including periodically staging war games. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

A tightly scripted rival to the more prominent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which is widely seen as a more freewheeling affair, the forum comes at a time of China's expansion of military diplomacy. This often takes the form of bilateral exercises that military attaches say are slowly growing in complexity.

Forum Debates and Middle Eastern Perspectives

Saudi-Iranian Exchange at the Forum

One of the sharper exchanges took place when a Saudi Arabian think-tank researcher, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, shared a panel with a senior Iranian military officer, Mohammad Taghi Osanlou.

Osaulou said the U.S. was attempting to maintain its "unipolar hegmonic system" against the tide of history, and external forces were tearing apart Middle Eastern unity.

Saudi Criticism of Iran

While also criticising the U.S. and Germany, Al-Faisal said Saudi Arabia's immediate concern was Iran's inability to respect the sovereignty of the Arab states "culminating in its aggressive and unlawful attacks on their territories and assets in the recent war."

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue, Clarence Fernandez and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Dong Jun warned against latent hegemony, militarism and historical revisionism, urging collective vigilance and justice to suppress historical dregs and prevent exploitation of fragility (internazionale.it).
  • He framed his remarks amid growing regional uncertainty over U.S. security commitments in Asia and rising tensions with Japan, yet avoided direct criticism of the U.S. or allies (internazionale.it).
  • The forum remains a controlled Chinese alternative to Singapore’s Shangri‑La Dialogue, hosting global defence figures and underscoring Beijing’s expanding military diplomacy (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main message at the Xiangshan Security Forum?
China's defence minister called for nations to avoid provocative acts, urging a more equal approach to international security.
Which countries were indirectly criticized by China at the forum?
China made veiled criticisms of Japan and warned against the resurgence of militarism, but avoided direct criticism of the US or its allies.
What is the significance of the Xiangshan Security Forum?
The forum is a major venue for China's military diplomacy, attracting representation from around 100 countries including regional defence ministers and diplomats.
How has China responded to Taiwan-related tensions?
China has increased military pressure around Taiwan and maintains its claim over the island, which Taiwan's government firmly rejects.
What issues did other regional representatives discuss at the forum?
Delegates tackled topics like US influence, Middle Eastern unity, and concerns about regional security and sovereignty.

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