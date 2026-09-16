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Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Families Await News as 129 Remain Missing After Indonesia Ship Capsize

Ongoing Search Efforts and Families' Struggles in Indonesia Ship Disaster

Desperation Grows Among Families of the Missing

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Desperation and frustration are growing among families of the 129 people still missing following the weekend capsizing of a ship in Indonesia's Java Sea, as persistent heavy seas and bad weather continue to restrict search-and-rescue operations.

Details of the Incident

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 243 people on a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it capsized in bad weather early on Sunday.

Current Status of Rescue Operations

On Wednesday, the official death toll stood at six people with 108 rescued and 129 unaccounted for, tallies that have not changed since Sunday.

Personal Stories from the Waiting Families

Fauzi's Hope and Frustration

"I hope we would use our advanced military equipment, we buy them to help people, right? Or else what for? For war? We likely will not go to war,"  said 37-year-old Fauzi, who has been waiting for news of seven family members, including his mother, who were on the ship.

Fauzi, who goes by one name, said that after four days of waiting at the rescue command centre in Banjarmasin for promised updates about the search, his hopes have begun to fade.

"We do not hope much but what we need is certainty," he said.

Challenges Facing the Rescue Teams

The Coast Guard and Navy have been unable to launch underwater search-and-rescue operations because of waves of up to 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) and strong winds near the capsized vessel, I Putu Sudayana, the head of Banjarmasin's rescue agency, told Reuters.

On Wednesday, six ships were deployed for a surface search, Putu said, along with helicopters and aircraft.

Maria Dethan's Vigil at the Command Centre

Maria Dethan, 21, has stayed in the command centre since it was set up, anxiously waiting for news of her brother Samuel. 

"Every time I am about to eat, I always remember my brother because I believe he has been starving for days," she told Reuters, saying she needed some certainty from authorities. 

"I hope there will be clear information about my brother today," she said. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Awaluddin Jalil in Banjarmasin and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • The Virgo Transport 8 capsized early on September 13 during a voyage from Surabaya to Banjarmasin amid 2.5–3 m waves and strong winds; 108 rescued and 129 still missing as of September 16, with the death toll remaining at six.
  • Search efforts have expanded to include over 1,100 navy and coast guard personnel, 17 ships, and multiple aircraft, but underwater operations remain impossible due to adverse weather conditions of heavy seas up to 2.5 m.
  • Family members at the Banjarmasin command center express mounting frustration and demand clarity amid scant updates—underscoring the urgent human toll of prolonged uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are still missing after the ship capsized in Indonesia's Java Sea?
129 people remain missing four days after the Virgo Transport 8 capsized in the Java Sea.
What caused delays in the search-and-rescue operations?
Persistent heavy seas, bad weather, and waves up to 2.5 metres have delayed search-and-rescue efforts.
Where was the ship traveling when it capsized?
The Virgo Transport 8 was on a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.
How many people have been rescued so far?
108 people have been rescued as of the last official update.
What equipment is being used in the ongoing search?
Six ships, helicopters, and aircraft have been deployed for surface searches, while underwater efforts are restricted by rough conditions.

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