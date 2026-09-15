Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Two, Including Child, Medics Report

Details and Aftermath of the Airstrikes in Gaza

Incident Overview

CAIRO/GAZA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israeli airstrikes hit a vehicle, killing at least two Palestinians, including a child, and wounding seven others in the northern Gaza Strip neighbourhood of Sheikh Radwan on Tuesday, the territory's health officials said.

The Israeli military said it had struck a militant in the area, without elaborating.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Evidence

Witnesses said some of the casualties resulted from a second strike that hit near a group of people who rushed to help in the rescue. A video, that wasn't immediately verified by Reuters, showed a missile exploding near at least five men.

Funerals and Identification of Victims

Palestinian Funerals Held

Palestinians earlier held funerals in Gaza for two people who were killed by Israeli strikes a day ago, Ahmed Al-Batsh and

Rafat Zummar.

Details on the Deceased

Batsh was a local Hamas commander, according to Hamas sources and the Israeli military. Medics said Batsh died in an attack on his vehicle in northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said in separate statements that it had killed both men, and it described Zummar also as a Hamas commander. Hamas didn't immediately comment on Zummar's affiliation.

Funeral Observances

Relatives and friends paid farewell to Batsh's body draped in a white shroud and a Hamas green flag inside Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital. An M16 assault rifle was placed on top of the body.

Family Reactions

"Israel thinks... it will eliminate the resistance and the spirit of jihad (devotion) within us," said Khalil Al-Batsh, a relative of the dead Hamas militant, of the killing.

"I tell them that this cowardly operation only strengthens our people's determination to continue on this path,” he told Reuters at the funeral.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Conflict

Ceasefire Status

An October 2025, U.S.-backed, ceasefire halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes and there has been little progress on steps towards permanent peace.

Accusations and Responses

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes the Israeli withdrawal from the strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israel says Hamas has been violating the deal.

Casualty Figures and Disclosures

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas and Haseeb Alwazir in Gaza; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)