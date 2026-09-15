GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, including a child, medics say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, including a child, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Middle East Conflict World News

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Two, Including Child, Medics Report

Details and Aftermath of the Airstrikes in Gaza

Incident Overview

CAIRO/GAZA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israeli airstrikes hit a vehicle, killing at least two Palestinians, including a child, and wounding seven others in the northern Gaza Strip neighbourhood of Sheikh Radwan on Tuesday, the territory's health officials said.

The Israeli military said it had struck a militant in the area, without elaborating.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Evidence

Witnesses said some of the casualties resulted from a second strike that hit near a group of people who rushed to help in the rescue. A video, that wasn't immediately verified by Reuters, showed a missile exploding near at least five men.

Funerals and Identification of Victims

Palestinian Funerals Held

Palestinians earlier held funerals in Gaza for two people who were killed by Israeli strikes a day ago, Ahmed Al-Batsh and

Rafat Zummar.

Details on the Deceased

Batsh was a local Hamas commander, according to Hamas sources and the Israeli military. Medics said Batsh died in an attack on his vehicle in northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said in separate statements that it had killed both men, and it described Zummar also as a Hamas commander. Hamas didn't immediately comment on Zummar's affiliation.

Funeral Observances

Relatives and friends paid farewell to Batsh's body draped in a white shroud and a Hamas green flag inside Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital. An M16 assault rifle was placed on top of the body.

Family Reactions

"Israel thinks... it will eliminate the resistance and the spirit of jihad (devotion) within us," said Khalil Al-Batsh, a relative of the dead Hamas militant, of the killing.

"I tell them that this cowardly operation only strengthens our people's determination to continue on this path,” he told Reuters at the funeral.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Conflict

Ceasefire Status

An October 2025, U.S.-backed, ceasefire halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes and there has been little progress on steps towards permanent peace.

Accusations and Responses

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes the Israeli withdrawal from the strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israel says Hamas has been violating the deal.

Casualty Figures and Disclosures

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas and Haseeb Alwazir in Gaza; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike hit a vehicle in Sheikh Radwan, killing two, including a child, and wounding seven others
  • A second strike reportedly hit rescue responders, compounding casualties
  • Since the U.S.-backed ceasefire on October 10, 2025, over 1,358 Palestinians have died in continued Israeli strikes despite halted large-scale hostilities (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least two people, including a child, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza, according to medics.
Who were the reported fatalities in the recent strikes?
Ahmed Al-Batsh and Rafat Zummar, both described as Hamas commanders, were among the fatalities.
What did the Israeli military say about the strikes?
The Israeli military stated it had targeted a militant in the area but did not provide further details.
Has the ceasefire in Gaza ended Israeli strikes?
No, despite a U.S.-backed ceasefire, Israeli strikes in Gaza continue with ongoing casualties.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire?
Over 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to health officials.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge

Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge

Image for Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse

Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse

Image for UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes

UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes

Image for Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Image for Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says

Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says

Image for Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts

Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Image for Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Image for Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Image for Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Image for Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Image for Factbox-What to know about Russia's upcoming parliamentary election
Factbox-What to know about Russia's upcoming parliamentary election
Image for Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules
Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules
Image for Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall
Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall
Image for 'Thelma & Louise' makes London stage debut as creator says tale remains timely
'Thelma & Louise' makes London stage debut as creator says tale remains timely
Image for North Korea's Kim vows to expand ties with Russia, backs victory in 'sacred war'
North Korea's Kim vows to expand ties with Russia, backs victory in 'sacred war'
Image for Spain demands justice after killing of student in Mexico
Spain demands justice after killing of student in Mexico
Image for Houthis attack Saudi Arabia as Gulf-Iran talks are postponed
Houthis attack Saudi Arabia as Gulf-Iran talks are postponed
View All Headlines Posts