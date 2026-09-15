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Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Politics Germany Elections leadership Party Politics

Merz Rallies CDU Support Amid Internal Criticism and Election Setbacks in Germany

CDU Faces Internal Struggles and Electoral Challenges

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany's governing conservatives have called a special meeting for Sunday, where senior party figures are expected to discuss recent electoral setbacks and rally behind embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a party source said on Tuesday.

Merz is under growing internal criticism following his Christian Democrats' (CDU) poor performance this month in Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came close to securing an outright majority in a state election.

Pressure on Merz Intensifies

At the national level, the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, are polling at between 18% and 20%, far below their result in last year's federal election and significantly behind the AfD.

Declining Confidence Within the Party

Confidence in the chancellor has also weakened within his own party. A weekend INSA poll found that a majority of CDU supporters no longer believe Merz is the right person for the job, while 78% of the wider public said the same.

Special Meeting to Address Party Strategy

According to the source, the aim of Sunday's meeting is to coordinate the party's response to two further votes taking place on Sunday in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, chart a course amid record low support and demonstrate unity behind Merz's leadership.

Closely Watched Elections

Risks of Further Setbacks

After the setback in Saxony-Anhalt, some CDU critics have warned that another poor performance this weekend could intensify pressure on Merz.

Current Polling Data

The CDU is currently polling at 7% in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and at 20% in Berlin - tied with the Left Party for highest support.

Merz’s Response and Future Outlook

Merz has rejected attempts to tie his political future to individual state election results, arguing that Germany needs stability to push through an ambitious reform agenda and navigate major European challenges including acts of hybrid warfare and support for Ukraine.

He has warned that there is no clear successor or obvious alternative course for the party.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz’s CDU suffered historic setbacks in Saxony‑Anhalt, with AfD winning nearly 44% and CDU collapsing to under 18%, shaking party foundations and undermining confidence in Merz’s leadership (apnews.com).
  • Polling ahead of September 20 shows CDU struggling: in Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania AfD leads at ~38% vs CDU ~7%, while in Berlin CDU and the Left are neck‑and‑neck at around 20–21%, underscoring the threat of further losses (politmonitor.de).
  • Only 13% of Germans are satisfied with Merz’s leadership—a historic low—and internal support is eroding, prompting a CDU meeting aiming to consolidate unity and strategize ahead of upcoming elections (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Friedrich Merz facing criticism within the CDU?
Merz is under criticism after the CDU's poor performance in Saxony-Anhalt and falling poll numbers, with many in the party doubting his leadership.
What is the purpose of the CDU's special meeting on Sunday?
The CDU will discuss recent electoral setbacks, coordinate a response to upcoming state votes, and aim to demonstrate unity behind Merz.
How is public and party confidence in Merz trending?
Recent polls show most CDU supporters and 78% of the public believe Merz is not the right person to lead the party.

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