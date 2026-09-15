GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM Burnham to meet Trump in New York, The Times reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK PM Burnham to meet Trump in New York, The Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics International Relations

UK Prime Minister Burnham to Meet US President Trump at UN Assembly in New York

Overview of the Upcoming Diplomatic Meeting

Background of the Event

Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to meet United States President Donald Trump for the first time next week in New York, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing a source. 

Location and Timing

The meeting is expected to take place at the United Nations general assembly, the report said. 

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

Editorial Information

(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • This would be the first meeting between Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President Trump, occurring amid the UN General Assembly in New York.
  • Andy Burnham is broadly viewed as more liberal; Trump has publicly commented that Burnham might open up the North Sea to boost the UK economy (reutersconnect.com).
  • Burnham recently made a high‑profile visit to Kyiv, signaling strong UK support for Ukraine, amid rising tensions with Russia (monorepo-sample1.nyt.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham scheduled to meet?
Andy Burnham is scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump for the first time.
Where will the meeting between Burnham and Trump take place?
The meeting is expected to take place in New York at the United Nations general assembly.
Has the meeting between Burnham and Trump been confirmed by official sources?
Reuters could not immediately verify the report about the meeting.
When is the meeting between Burnham and Trump expected to occur?
The meeting is expected to occur next week, according to The Times report.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision

Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested

Image for Trading Day: No hiding place

Trading Day: No hiding place

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit

Image for Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip

Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip

Image for World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver

World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20
Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20
Image for Israeli strikes in Gaza kill five people, medics say
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill five people, medics say
Image for Under pressure at home, Merz cancels UN appearance, source says
Under pressure at home, Merz cancels UN appearance, source says
Image for Saudi Arabia reports wide-ranging security alerts after week of strikes
Saudi Arabia reports wide-ranging security alerts after week of strikes
Image for German chancellor cancels New York trip amid political pressure, source says
German chancellor cancels New York trip amid political pressure, source says
Image for Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic €1 damages over Paris jewel heist
Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic €1 damages over Paris jewel heist
Image for Ex-England soccer player Sterling admits dangerous driving
Ex-England soccer player Sterling admits dangerous driving
Image for UN weighs moving Ukraine aid supplies underground after warehouse hits
UN weighs moving Ukraine aid supplies underground after warehouse hits
Image for Study shows marvels of the Roman Empire's road network
Study shows marvels of the Roman Empire's road network
Image for Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge
Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge
Image for Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse
Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse
Image for Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
View All Headlines Posts