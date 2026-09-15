UK Prime Minister Burnham to Meet US President Trump at UN Assembly in New York
Overview of the Upcoming Diplomatic Meeting
Background of the Event
Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to meet United States President Donald Trump for the first time next week in New York, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing a source.
Location and Timing
The meeting is expected to take place at the United Nations general assembly, the report said.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Editorial Information
(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)