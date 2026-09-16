Babcock Maintains Outlook on Strong UK Defence and Nuclear Growth Momentum

Trading Update and Market Performance

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British defence and engineering group Babcock International reaffirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday on the back of strong momentum across its marine, nuclear and land businesses amid higher defence spending.

Key Highlights from Babcock's Trading Update

Here are some details from its trading update:

Strong Demand Across Core Markets

• The company, which maintains Britain's naval fleet, provides weapons systems and supports nuclear projects, said its performance was supported by strong demand across core defence and nuclear markets

Industry Context and Geopolitical Factors

• Babcock's update comes amid defence firms reaping benefits of militaries rearming heavily against heightened geopolitical tensions and the Iran war.

Government Investment and Contracts

• The firm which has several contracts with the British military said it was awaiting further details on the government's expanded defence investment after a £15 billion ($20.22 billion) plan was laid out in June in a boost for domestic suppliers.

Financial Outlook and Analyst Expectations

• Analysts per a company-provided poll expect Babcock to log 2027 sales of £5.49 billion and an underlying operating profit of £464 million, up from year ago's £5.19 billion and £293 million, respectively.

Comparison with Industry Peers

• Larger rival BAE Systems in July raised its 2026 profit outlook on soaring defence orders.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru)