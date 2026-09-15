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NHL-Ovechkin was asked to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia, Capitals say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NHL-Ovechkin was asked to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia, Capitals say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Ovechkin Criticized for Appearing in Putin-Backed United Russia Ad

Controversy Surrounding Ovechkin's United Russia Campaign Appearance

Background of the Campaign

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Alexander Ovechkin was asked to participate in a video campaign for the United Russia political party, which is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while in his native country this summer, the Washington Capitals said on Tuesday. 

The National Hockey League's all-time leading goal scorer can be seen standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a political campaign ad for the ruling United Russia party.

Public and Media Reaction

Criticism Over Political Ties

The appearance has drawn criticism, with Ovechkin facing scrutiny over his longstanding ties to Putin as Russia wages war in Ukraine.

Russia will hold a parliamentary election from September 18 to 20, the first since it launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. 

Statements from the Capitals and Ovechkin

“Alex Ovechkin is a Russian citizen who lives in Moscow with his family during the offseason and will live there following his retirement. This summer, while in Russia, he was asked by his country to participate in a video campaign," Capitals spokesperson Sergey Kocharov said in a statement to Reuters. 

"As the longest-tenured athlete in Washington, D.C. and a pillar of the community, his focus and ours is on the season ahead and the continued impact he makes on the ice and in our city.” 

Reuters sought comment from Ovechkin via the Capitals and a marketing agent.

Reactions from the Hockey Community

Criticism from Dominik Hasek

Czech Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek criticised Ovechkin and former Russian hockey player Viacheslav Fetisov on Monday for appearing in the ad.

Hasek's Statement

"Everyone in this photograph has chosen to officially support Russia's imperialist war in Ukraine. Among them are also hockey player Ovechkin and former hockey player and national team captain Fetisov. Because of each of them, many Ukrainians and Russians will be killed," Hasek, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, wrote on X.

Reuters has contacted Fetisov for comment.  

Ovechkin's Relationship with Putin

Ovechkin, who led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018, formed a public movement in support of Putin in 2017 and his Instagram profile picture is a photo of him and the Russian president.

He called for peace in February 2022 following his home country's invasion of Ukraine. When asked about his support for Putin at the time, Ovechkin said, "Well, he is my President. But ... I am not in politics. I am an athlete and ... I hope everything is going to be done soon."

Ovechkin's Career and Future

Ovechkin, who turns 41 on Thursday, has scored 929 goals in 1,573 regular-season NHL games. He will play his 22nd season after signing a one-year, $4.25-million contract with the Capitals in July. 

(Reporting by Nicole Fernandes and Frank Pingue in Toronto;Editing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ovechkin appeared standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a United Russia campaign ad ahead of Russia’s Sept 18–20 parliamentary elections (washingtonpost.com)
  • The Washington Capitals stated he was merely asked to participate during his offseason in Moscow and emphasized his primary focus remains on the upcoming NHL season (hockey.com)
  • Former NHL great Dominik Hašek publicly condemned Ovechkin and Viacheslav Fetisov for appearing in the ad, calling it support for Russia’s imperialist war in Ukraine (sports.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Alexander Ovechkin asked to appear in a United Russia ad?
Ovechkin was asked to participate in a video campaign for the United Russia party while in Russia during the summer.
What criticism has Ovechkin faced after appearing in the ad?
He faced scrutiny over his ties to Putin and allegations of supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine.
What did the Washington Capitals say about Ovechkin's involvement?
The Capitals stated Ovechkin was asked by his country to join the campaign while living in Moscow during the offseason.
What is Dominik Hasek's opinion about Ovechkin's support of United Russia?
Hasek criticized Ovechkin and others, saying their participation supports Russia's war in Ukraine and leads to more casualties.
How did Ovechkin previously describe his relationship to Putin?
Ovechkin said Putin is his president, he's not in politics, and expressed hope for peace after Russia invaded Ukraine.

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