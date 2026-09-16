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China defence minister urges countries to check surge of regressive historical trends - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China defence minister urges countries to check surge of regressive historical trends

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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China Urges Global Vigilance Against Historical Revisionism at Security Forum

Chinese Defence Minister Addresses Security Concerns at Xiangshan Forum

By Mei Mei Chu

Opening Remarks and Key Messages

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said on Wednesday that countries should cease provocative acts and check the resurgence of regressive historical trends in remarks likely to be taken as veiled criticism of Japan.

Dong made his comments in a speech to open this week's Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security. His broad address urged a fresh, more inclusive approach to solving international tensions but offered few specifics or any direct criticism of rivals.

Warnings Against Historical Revisionism

"We must bear the lessons of history in mind and remain highly vigilant against all latent manifestations of hegemony, militarism and historical revisionism," Dong said.

"We must not turn a blind eye or condone such behaviour. By rallying broad-based forces of justice, we must suppress the resurgence of historical dregs," he said.

Regional Tensions and International Context

The forum is being held amid roiling regional tensions over Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea and growing doubts about traditional U.S. security commitments to Asia.

It also comes a week before an expected trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. to meet President Donald Trump.

China-Japan Relations

As some analysts predicted, Dong did not make direct criticisms of the U.S. or its regional allies, including Japan.

Ties between China and Japan plummeted after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year suggested a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response, prompting repeated warnings from Beijing that Japan is seeking a return to its aggressive past.

Taiwan Issue and Military Pressures

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military pressure around the island, including periodically staging war games. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

About the Xiangshan Forum

Hundreds of military officers, diplomats and academics from dozens of countries are attending the three-day event, a tightly scripted rival to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that is widely viewed as a more freewheeling affair.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; Writing by Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Dong Jun’s remarks at the Xiangshan Forum emphasize vigilance against historical revisionism, militarism and hegemony, reflecting China’s narrative tug amid regional security concerns (eng.mod.gov.cn)
  • The Xiangshan Forum serves as China’s controlled alternative to Western-led security dialogues like Singapore’s Shangri‑La Dialogue, enabling Beijing to shape discourse (foreignpolicy.com)
  • Dong’s message comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions with Japan over Taiwan and South China Sea claims, and ahead of a planned Xi‑Trump summit, illustrating China’s strategic messaging amid diplomacy and regional friction (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Chinese defence minister say at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum?
Dong Jun urged countries to halt provocative acts and prevent the resurgence of regressive historical trends.
Was the speech directed at any specific countries?
The speech did not name specific rivals, but references were interpreted as veiled criticism of Japan.
What are the regional tensions mentioned in the article?
Tensions include disputes over Taiwan, the South China Sea, and doubts over U.S. security commitments in Asia.
What is the significance of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum?
The forum brings together military officers, diplomats, and academics to discuss Asian and international security issues.
How does China view Taiwan according to the article?
China considers Taiwan its own territory and has increased military activity in the area, which Taiwan rejects.

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