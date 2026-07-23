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Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Markets Eastern Europe Nuclear Energy Geopolitics

Military Activity Disrupts Water Supply at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, IAEA Warns

Impact of Military Activity on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station

Disruption of Water Supplies

July 23 (Reuters) - Military activity has hit water supplies to parts of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and nearby areas of southeastern Ukraine, the U.N. nuclear power watchdog said on Thursday.

Russian forces seized the station, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and each side has since regularly accused the other of actions compromising nuclear safety.

IAEA Statement on Plant Safety

Current Water Availability

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement there was no shortage of well water needed to ensure fuel in the reactors remained cool.

Attacks on Infrastructure

But attacks in and around the city of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff live, had "targeted, among other locations, local electrical infrastructure, leading to a loss of water supply in the city and at the ZNPP site."

"Reliable access to basic services and supplies is important for staff well-being and for the continuity of their essential work," Grossi said, adding that IAEA monitors stationed at the plant had had "only limited access to tap water since 18 July."

Security and Operational Challenges

Access Restrictions

Grossi, who has visited the plant several times since it came under Russian operation, made no reference to either Ukraine or Russia in terms of the military activity in the area.

He said the IAEA on-site team had not been able to visit a nearby emergency operations center since December because of security concerns.

Casualties and Staff Protection

Recent Incident Involving Plant Staff

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom last week said a Ukrainian drone had killed the plant's chief engineer.

IAEA’s Call for Staff Safety

In his latest statement, Grossi repeated that nuclear power plant staff "must be protected at all times."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Military activity in Enerhodar has damaged local electrical infrastructure and water pumps, causing a loss of water supply at both the plant and the city; IAEA monitors have had limited tap water access since July 18 2026.
  • Despite the disruption to municipal water supplies, well water remains sufficient to ensure reactor cooling and fuel safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant.
  • The incident underscores ongoing nuclear safety risks; the IAEA continues to call for protection of plant staff and efforts to restore essential services following repeated military-related service disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has military activity affected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
Military activity has disrupted water supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby Enerhodar, impacting infrastructure needed for plant operations.
Is there a shortage of water for reactor cooling at the plant?
According to the IAEA, there is no shortage of well water required to keep reactor fuel cool at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
Which areas are most affected by the recent disruptions?
The city of Enerhodar, where many plant staff live, and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant itself have experienced water supply interruptions.
What challenges are the IAEA monitors facing at the plant?
IAEA monitors have had only limited access to tap water since July 18 and cannot visit the emergency operations center due to security concerns.
Who is responsible for the military activity in the area?
The IAEA did not specify whether Russian or Ukrainian forces were responsible for the recent military activity affecting the nuclear plant.

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