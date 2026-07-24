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New UK PM Burnham to stick with City-friendly agenda, person familiar with the matter says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New UK PM Burnham to stick with City-friendly agenda, person familiar with the matter says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Maintains Pro-Growth Strategy for Financial Services Sector

Government Commitment to Financial Services Growth

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's new government under Prime Minister Andy Burnham intends to preserve the previous administration's pro-growth approach to the financial services sector including regulation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continuation of Pro-City Agenda

The government will keep pushing the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy — the pro-City agenda set out by Keir Starmer's team — and a reform bill making its way through parliament, the person said.

Regulatory Emphasis on Economic Growth

Shifting the emphasis of financial services regulation towards encouraging economic growth rather than simply containing risk was a key policy of former finance minister Rachel Reeves. 

Recent Measures to Boost the Finance Sector

Last year, Reeves announced measures intended to boost the finance sector, including changes to requirements for banks to separate retail and investment banking activities and a plan to get more savers investing in stocks.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham has affirmed his commitment to uphold the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy—a 10‑year plan launched in mid‑2025 to reinforce the UK as a global financial hub by 2035, promoting innovation, retail investment, fintech, and regional clusters (gov.uk).
  • Regulatory reform remains central, balancing risk containment with growth: proposals include streamlining regulator processes, reviewing ring‑fencing rules, and supporting investment via tailored capital requirements and innovation support (gov.uk).
  • The financial services sector remains vital to the UK economy—contributing around 8–11% of GDP, employing over 1.2 million people, and serving as a major net exporter—underlining why Burnham's continuation of growth‑focused policy is significant (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial strategy will UK PM Andy Burnham maintain?
Andy Burnham's government will continue the pro-growth Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy established by the previous administration.
Will there be changes to financial services regulation under Burnham?
The new government intends to keep the focus on encouraging economic growth through regulation, rather than major policy shifts.
What reforms are currently moving through Parliament?
A reform bill supporting the pro-City financial services agenda is making its way through Parliament.
Which previous policies will remain in place?
Measures introduced by former finance minister Rachel Reeves, such as changes to bank separation rules and boosting stock investments among savers, will be preserved.
How does the new government view economic growth in financial regulation?
The government prioritizes economic growth as a key factor in shaping its financial regulatory approach.

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