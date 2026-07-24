GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian entrepreneurs see stock go up in flames as Ukraine targets Wildberries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian entrepreneurs see stock go up in flames as Ukraine targets Wildberries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Wildberries Warehouses Impact Russian Businesses

Impact of Drone Strikes on Russian Retail and Small Businesses

Destruction of Inventory and Immediate Consequences

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian fashion designer Viktoria Terekhova shipped virtually her entire summer collection of children's clothes last week to the giant warehouse of online retailer Wildberries at Elektrostal, east of Moscow.

Within a couple of days, it was destroyed in a Ukrainian drone strike. Terekhova says she lost 12,000 items, amounting to about 45% of her company's total inventory, and another 4,000 items in attacks on Wildberries hubs in southern Russia.

Eight Wildberries warehouses accounting for more than 10% of the company's storage capacity have been attacked since July 18 in a wave of strikes against Russia's leading online retail company.

They appear to be part of a wider Ukrainian campaign to make ordinary Russians feel the impact of a war which has raged on Ukrainian territory for more than four years.

Effects on Small Businesses

Financial Losses and Operational Challenges

SMALL BUSINESSES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week Kyiv was "bringing the war back home to Russia", which continues to pound Ukrainian cities. Moscow accuses Ukraine of terrorism and attempts to destabilise Russia.

The consequences are severe for thousands of Russian small businesses that use Wildberries as their main online marketplace. Terekhova says her company, Fareal Kids, makes up to 70% of its sales through the site.

"Simply losing inventory worth 10 million roubles ($128,000) has much larger economic consequences because we cannot meet our existing obligations and plans. We have no way of settling them," she told Reuters.

"On top of that, the summer collection was produced using borrowed funds. It was supposed to cover the remaining payments we still owed, as well as help finance the next collection."

Legal and Compensation Issues

Seller Reactions and Legal Actions

ONE SELLER SAYS HE WILL SUE

Oleg Kondratyev, co-founder of the clothing brand Airbase that manufactures mostly women's tracksuits, said he had lost about 5 million roubles of stock in the warehouse attacks, several of which caused massive fires.

That has placed him in a dire financial position, he said.

"For today, we cannot pay our loans because sales through Wildberries have stopped. Tax payments are not due yet, but they will be soon, and most likely we will not be able to pay those either," Kondratyev told Reuters in the city of Kazan, where he is based.

"I am hoping for payment deferrals from either the government or the banks. If that does not happen, I could potentially become the next bankrupt business owner."

Kondratyev said he would "take legal action all the way to the highest court" to recover his losses from Wildberries.

Wildberries’ Position on Liability

However, the company states in its terms of business that it is exempt from liability in "force majeure" circumstances. It specifically lists drone strikes as one such scenario.

Reuters has requested comment from the company on how it will handle demands for compensation or what other help it may offer to sellers.

Long-Term Implications for Affected Businesses

Adapting Business Strategies

'EXPENSIVE LESSON'

Terekhova, the children's clothes maker, said the warehouse attacks were part of a long chain of blows to her business, including a January increase in VAT and a hike in Wildberries' commission at the start of July.

She plans to keep going by developing her website, storing goods in her own warehouses and shifting towards a model of delivering direct to customers instead of through intermediaries.

"This has been an expensive lesson, like going through an incredibly costly training programme," she said.

"In the future it should help us because now we know from firsthand experience what we will never do again."

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 78.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters;Writing by Mark Trevelyan;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Since July 18, Ukraine’s drone strikes have hit multiple Wildberries warehouses—including in Elektrostal, Kotovsk, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg and Crimea—destroying up to 10% of its logistics capacity (≈552,000 m²) and causing casualties and injuries (live.euronext.com).
  • Thousands of small vendors, such as Fareal Kids and Airbase, reported huge losses (e.g. 10 million roubles inventory hit), inability to meet obligations, and the platform’s force‑majeure clauses leave them with little recourse (meduza.io).
  • Analysts estimate 500,000 to 800,000 sellers rely on Wildberries, and while the broader economy may absorb moderate shocks, these attacks severely disrupt tightly‑margin dependent small businesses (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Wildberries warehouses were attacked in Russia?
Eight Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18, accounting for over 10% of the company's total storage capacity.
What was the financial impact of the Wildberries warehouse attacks on sellers?
Entrepreneurs lost thousands of items; one company lost 10 million roubles in inventory while another lost inventory worth 5 million roubles.
Can sellers claim compensation from Wildberries for warehouse losses?
Wildberries' terms exempt it from liability in 'force majeure' events, including drone strikes, limiting sellers' ability to claim compensation.
How are Russian small businesses responding to the losses from warehouse attacks?
Some are planning to store goods in their own warehouses and sell directly to customers to reduce reliance on intermediaries like Wildberries.
What led to the Ukrainian drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses?
The attacks appear to be part of a broader campaign by Ukraine to bring the impact of the conflict to Russian territory and its ordinary citizens.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-NatWest had funded failed consumer lender with up to £250 million, filings show

Exclusive-NatWest had funded failed consumer lender with up to £250 million, filings show

Image for Russian missile strike kills 10 at Ukraine defence event

Russian missile strike kills 10 at Ukraine defence event

Image for Crypto exchange HTX included in EU's Russia sanctions

Crypto exchange HTX included in EU's Russia sanctions

Image for New UK PM Burnham to stick with City-friendly agenda, person familiar with the matter says

New UK PM Burnham to stick with City-friendly agenda, person familiar with the matter says

Image for Bank of England to hold steady this year but Iran war inflation risks persist: Reuters poll

Bank of England to hold steady this year but Iran war inflation risks persist: Reuters poll

Image for UniCredit's Orcel ready to engage with German government on Commerzbank bid

UniCredit's Orcel ready to engage with German government on Commerzbank bid

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges not going to trial
US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges not going to trial
Image for Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low
Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low
Image for German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications
German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications
Image for Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links
Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links
Image for Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections
Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections
Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger
London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger
Image for Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations
Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations
Image for Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment
Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment
Image for Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears
Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears
Image for ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
Image for Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Image for Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba
Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba
View All Finance Posts