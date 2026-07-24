UniCredit's Orcel Ready to Discuss Commerzbank Bid with German Government
UniCredit's Approach to Commerzbank Acquisition
CEO Andrea Orcel's Willingness to Engage
BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel stands ready to engage with the German government on concrete conditions and a constructive way forward on strategic issues as part of his bank's bid for Commerzbank, according to a spokesperson on Friday.
Background on the Bid
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)