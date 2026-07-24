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UniCredit's Orcel ready to engage with German government on Commerzbank bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UniCredit's Orcel ready to engage with German government on Commerzbank bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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UniCredit's Orcel Ready to Discuss Commerzbank Bid with German Government

UniCredit's Approach to Commerzbank Acquisition

CEO Andrea Orcel's Willingness to Engage

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel stands ready to engage with the German government on concrete conditions and a constructive way forward on strategic issues as part of his bank's bid for Commerzbank, according to a spokesperson on Friday.

Background on the Bid

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Orcel willing to discuss conditions with German government and worker reps to advance bid (live.euronext.com)
  • UniCredit now holds about 48% of Commerzbank and has raised its profit outlook amid strong Q2 results (live.euronext.com)
  • German government (12% stake) isn’t blocking a takeover but disapproves of UniCredit’s aggressive tactics (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading UniCredit's bid for Commerzbank?
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel is leading the bank's bid for Commerzbank.
What is UniCredit's approach to engaging with the German government?
UniCredit is prepared to engage with the German government on concrete conditions and a constructive way forward regarding the Commerzbank bid.
What strategic issues are related to the UniCredit-Commerzbank bid?
Strategic issues include the terms and conditions required by the German government as part of the potential acquisition.
Which spokesperson commented on UniCredit's willingness to negotiate?
A UniCredit spokesperson confirmed Andrea Orcel's readiness to engage with the German government.

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