Munich Re Surpasses Q2 Earnings Forecasts with Strong Net Profit
Munich Re's Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview
Preliminary Results Exceed Expectations
July 24 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re posted preliminary second-quarter net profit above expectations on Friday, helped by strong operational performance and very low major-loss expenditure in its property-casualty reinsurance.
Net Profit Figures and Analyst Consensus
The company reported net profit of about €2.2 billion ($2.50 billion) in the quarter, beating analysts' consensus of €1.786 billion.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)