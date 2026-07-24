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Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Munich Re Surpasses Q2 Earnings Forecasts with Strong Net Profit

Munich Re's Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Preliminary Results Exceed Expectations

July 24 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re posted preliminary second-quarter net profit above expectations on Friday, helped by strong operational performance and very low major-loss expenditure in its property-casualty reinsurance.

Net Profit Figures and Analyst Consensus

The company reported net profit of about €2.2 billion ($2.50 billion) in the quarter, beating analysts' consensus of €1.786 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Preliminary Q2 net profit ~€2.2 billion (€2.50 billion), surpassing analysts’ consensus of €1.786 billion (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • Property‑casualty reinsurance benefited from very low major‑loss expenditure, contributing to excellent combined ratios (munichre.com)
  • Following a strong Q1 result, Munich Re remains on track toward its full‑year net profit target (~€6.3 billion), supported by disciplined underwriting and favorable market conditions (munichre.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Munich Re's net profit in the second quarter?
Munich Re reported a net profit of about €2.2 billion in the second quarter.
Did Munich Re's net profit exceed analyst expectations?
Yes, Munich Re's net profit surpassed the analyst consensus of €1.786 billion.
What contributed to Munich Re's strong net profit?
The profit was driven by strong operational performance and very low major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance.
What is the currency conversion rate mentioned in the article?
The article states that $1 equals 0.8786 euros.

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