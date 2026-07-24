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Bank of England to hold steady this year but Iran war inflation risks persist: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England to hold steady this year but Iran war inflation risks persist: Reuters poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Bank of England Set to Hold Rates Steady Amid Iran War Inflation Concerns

By Jonathan Cable

Bank of England Interest Rate Outlook and Inflation Risks

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not shift its key interest rate from 3.75% on Thursday according to all 70 economists in a July 21-24 Reuters poll, and likely not for another year as inflation is expected to remain firmly above the central bank's 2.0% target.

Recent Inflation Trends and Impact of Iran Conflict

British inflation dipped to 2.6% in June, official data showed on Wednesday, as a brief de-escalation in the Iran war reduced fuel prices. But the slowdown is unlikely to last as the conflict has reignited, giving scant relief to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Government Response and Budget Plans

Burnham wants to cut living costs but has yet to give full details on how that will be funded. Any decisions on tax will be announced in the budget, expected in the autumn.

Monetary Policy Committee's Stance

Little help is likely to come from the Monetary Policy Committee. A firm majority of respondents — 58 of 70 — saw Bank Rate at 3.75% through 2026 while eight saw a 25-basis-point lift and four saw a reduction to 3.50%.

Expert Opinions on Rate Changes

"The situation is extremely fluid, and the risks certainly are we do indeed see a rate hike this year. However, for now, I think the MPC are basing their decision off the other fact policy is already in restrictive territory," Ellie Henderson at Investec, said. She saw no change this year.

"We're a little bit under $100 per barrel now, but we were above it yesterday. And questions are going to start to be asked about what point does the MPC no longer tolerate these higher oil prices?"

Forecasts for Future Rate Movements

According to median estimates in the Reuters poll, the first 25-basis-point drop will not come until at least July next year and will be followed by another in the fourth quarter.

Comparisons with European Central Bank Policy

The European Central Bank left its key deposit rate on hold at 2.25% on Thursday but a separate Reuters poll suggested it would raise it for a second time this year in September, taking it to 2.50%.

Sticky Inflation and Economic Growth Projections

Inflation Expectations and Risks

Inflation was expected to peak at 3.3% next quarter before moderating but will not fall to the Bank's target until the end of 2027, the poll found.

Across 2026 it was seen averaging 3.1% and 2.5% in 2027, slight reductions from June's poll.

Governor's Concerns and Market Reactions

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month he was concerned about the resumption of hostilities in the Gulf but so far there was no big impact on Britain's inflation outlook.

"While our view remains for no hikes from the Bank of England, we are acutely aware that we removed the only rate hike from our view at a time when energy prices were falling," George Buckley at Nomura said.

"Now that energy prices are rising sharply once again, so too are the risks that the MPC will be forced into a hike to counter either actual second-round effects, or possibly even the risks of them developing."

Private Sector Insights and Growth Forecasts

Inflationary pressures remain elevated this month and the re-escalation in tensions risks derailing the easing in cost burdens, S&P Global said when publishing a private survey earlier on Friday. 

Economic growth was put at 1.0% this year and 1.1% next, unchanged from June's poll.

Further Reading

(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Polling by Mumal Rathore and Rhea Rose Abraham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Reuters poll (July 21‑24) sees Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% through 2026 — 58 of 70 economists see no change this year
  • June inflation eased to 2.6% but risks remain elevated as Iran‑related energy volatility may reignite inflationary pressures
  • New PM Andy Burnham aims to ease cost‑of‑living pressures, with funding plans to be detailed in an expected autumn budget

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Bank of England change interest rates this year?
According to a Reuters poll of 70 economists, the Bank of England is expected to keep its key rate at 3.75% throughout this year.
How is the Iran war affecting UK inflation?
The resumption of conflict in Iran has reignited fuel price concerns, raising inflation risks and limiting relief for the UK.
When is UK inflation expected to fall to the BoE target?
Economists predict UK inflation will not fall to the Bank’s 2.0% target until the end of 2027.
What is the outlook for UK economic growth?
UK economic growth is forecast at 1.0% for this year and 1.1% for next year, unchanged from previous estimates.
Is a Bank of England rate hike likely due to rising energy prices?
While most economists expect rates to hold, some warn that rising energy prices could force the Bank to consider a hike.

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