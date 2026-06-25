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Bank of England policymakers worry about shift from collective forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England policymakers worry about shift from collective forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Bank of England Policymakers Voice Concerns Over Shift to Scenario-Based Forecasting

Concerns and Implications of Scenario-Based Forecasting at the Bank of England

By David Milliken

Background: Changes in Bank of England Forecasting Approach

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's shift in communications to focus on multiple scenarios and individual Monetary Policy Committee members' opinions risks discouraging them from trying to reach a collective viewpoint, MPC member Megan Greene said.

In April, the BoE suspended publishing a single central forecast for the economy in favour of three separate scenarios and last year began including individual MPC members' own explanation of their votes in policy minutes.

The changes were partly in response to recommendations from former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke.

Megan Greene's Perspective

Greene said including individual policymakers' views in the minutes of each rate decision was good overall but did create new problems.

"There is a risk in our shift away from our central forecast and the introduction of individual paragraphs," she said in a written statement to parliament's Treasury Committee to mark the renewal of her position on the MPC, published on Wednesday.

"This may reduce the inclination for MPC members to discuss things with one another and try to convince one another," she added.

Alan Taylor's Viewpoint

Alan Taylor, another external member of the MPC, expressed similar concerns on Tuesday.

"The shift towards scenario-heavy communication increases rather than decreases the importance of improving and getting right the central forecast, even if on occasion it is not much talked about, or even taken out," he said at a conference hosted by Barclays and the CEPR think tank.

Contrasting Policy Positions

Greene and Taylor are at opposite ends of the MPC policy spectrum. Greene was part of the minority who voted to raise rates to 4% at this month's interest rate decision, while Taylor voted to keep rates on hold and said rates might need to be cut if inflation pressures ease.

Both Greene and Taylor have set out different scenarios to the three given by the BoE in April which they view as better capturing some of the risks facing the economy.

Conclusion

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bank of England replaced its central economic forecast with three scenario projections in April, reflecting heightened uncertainty—particularly from global energy shocks (marketscreener.com).
  • MPC member Megan Greene acknowledged the value of transparency through individual paragraphs in rate‑decision minutes, but cautioned it could weaken mutual deliberation and consensus‑building among members (marketscreener.com).
  • External MPC member Alan Taylor echoed concerns, noting that heavier reliance on scenario communication actually increases the need for a robust central forecast—even if it’s less highlighted publicly (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Megan Greene raise about the new communication approach?
Megan Greene warned that focusing on individual scenarios and views could reduce the inclination of MPC members to discuss and try to reach a collective consensus.
What changes were made to the MPC's policy minutes?
The BoE began including individual MPC members' explanations of their votes in policy minutes to provide more insight into their decision-making.
How do policymakers' individual views affect interest rate decisions?
Different scenarios and viewpoints set out by MPC members influence how rates are decided, with members sometimes supporting different policy actions depending on perceived economic risks.
Who provided recommendations leading to these communication changes?
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke made recommendations that motivated the Bank of England to shift its approach.

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