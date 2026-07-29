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DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Investing Sports Business

Aser Considers Options to Sell Part of Its Stake in Sports Streamer DAZN

Aser Ventures Explores Financing and Strategic Partnerships

By Elvira Pollina and Amy-Jo Crowley

Background on Aser's Stake in DAZN

MILAN/LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Aser Ventures, the investment vehicle led by Italian businessman and former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, could sell part of its minority stake in sports streaming platform DAZN as it looks for ways to finance its expansion plans. 

Potential Financing Options

"We are exploring a range of options, from pure financing to hybrid solutions and equity investments," Radrizzani, who sits on DAZN's board, told Reuters.

Preferred Partners and Investment Strategies

He said Aser would prefer partnering with "funds or family offices, particularly those that already have exposure to the sports-tech sector."

"We could use all or part of Aser's stake in DAZN to finance Aser's expansion through debt, hybrid instruments or equity. As a result, our stake in DAZN could be reduced," he added.

History of Aser's Involvement with DAZN

Aser became a shareholder in DAZN when the sports streaming company bought smaller rival ELEVEN Group in 2023.

That deal handed Aser, which controlled ELEVEN, a stake of around 5% in DAZN, a holding valued at around $400 million at the time.

The stake became smaller over time due to a number of capital increases at DAZN, Radrizzani said, declining to disclose the current size of the holding or its value.

Future Plans and Investor Discussions

"Our goal is to explore strategic and financial partnerships to expand Aser's investments in the increasingly dynamic and fast-growing sports and technology sectors,"  he said, adding that discussions with potential investors were under way.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Aser may leverage part or all of its DAZN stake—initially around 5% valued at ~$400 million—for expansion via debt, hybrid instruments, or equity partnerships such as funds or family offices.
  • The ELEVEN Group deal in 2023 gave Aser its DAZN stake, which has since diluted through capital increases; current size/value undisclosed.
  • Aser’s broader strategy includes launching integrated media platform Kai Media in February 2026 and investments in sports-technology ventures like Sponix, underscoring its growth ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aser Ventures considering selling its stake in DAZN?
Aser Ventures is exploring the sale of part or all of its stake in DAZN to finance its expansion plans in the sports and technology sectors.
How large is Aser's stake in DAZN?
Aser's stake was around 5% after DAZN acquired ELEVEN Group, though it has since decreased after several capital increases.
What types of investors is Aser seeking for this transaction?
Aser prefers to partner with funds or family offices, especially those with investments in the sports-tech sector.
How did Aser become a shareholder in DAZN?
Aser became a shareholder after DAZN acquired ELEVEN Group, which Aser controlled.
What are the possible financing options mentioned by Aser?
Aser is considering pure financing, hybrid solutions, debt, or equity investments as part of its strategic options.

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