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Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Pirelli Affirms 2026 Revenue and Margin Targets as Q2 Profit Rises 1%

Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Q2 2024 Operating Income and Revenue

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Wednesday its operating income edged higher in the second quarter, as sales of higher-margin products more than offset the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and lower sales volumes.

Adjusted EBIT and Margin

• Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 1% year-on-year in April-June to €280 million ($319 million), broadly in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

• The adjusted EBIT margin was stable at 16% in the period.

Revenue Trends

• Second-quarter revenue came in at €1.76 billion, only slightly higher than the same period of last year.

2026 Forecasts and Strategic Initiatives

Revenue and Margin Targets

• The company stood by its 2026 forecasts set earlier this year, targeting revenue of between €6.75-€6.95 billion, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 16%.

Market Environment and Product Focus

Impact of Global Events

• The Middle East crisis continues to weigh on global economic growth, inflation and the cost of raw materials, Pirelli said.

High Value Tyre Segment

• It said it expected to gain market share this year in the segment of high value tyres, while continuing to reduce its exposure to standard products.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBIT edged up 1% to €280 million in Q2, matching analyst expectations, with EBIT margin steady at 16%.
  • Sales of High‑Value tyres helped counter negative currency effects and softer volumes.
  • Pirelli reiterated its 2026 guidance—€6.75–6.95 billion revenue and ~16% EBIT margin—supported by mitigation actions against Middle East‑induced inflation and raw material cost pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pirelli's operating profit in Q2 2023?
Pirelli's adjusted EBIT rose 1% year-on-year to €280 million in Q2 2023.
How did the Middle East crisis impact Pirelli's outlook?
Pirelli said the Middle East crisis continues to weigh on global growth, inflation, and raw material costs.
What segment is Pirelli focusing on for growth?
Pirelli aims to gain market share in high value tyres while reducing exposure to standard products.
What was Pirelli's Q2 revenue compared to last year?
Q2 revenue was €1.76 billion, only slightly higher than the same period last year.

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