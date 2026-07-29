Pirelli Affirms 2026 Revenue and Margin Targets as Q2 Profit Rises 1%

Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Q2 2024 Operating Income and Revenue

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Wednesday its operating income edged higher in the second quarter, as sales of higher-margin products more than offset the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and lower sales volumes.

Adjusted EBIT and Margin

• Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 1% year-on-year in April-June to €280 million ($319 million), broadly in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

• The adjusted EBIT margin was stable at 16% in the period.

Revenue Trends

• Second-quarter revenue came in at €1.76 billion, only slightly higher than the same period of last year.

2026 Forecasts and Strategic Initiatives

Revenue and Margin Targets

• The company stood by its 2026 forecasts set earlier this year, targeting revenue of between €6.75-€6.95 billion, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 16%.

Market Environment and Product Focus

Impact of Global Events

• The Middle East crisis continues to weigh on global economic growth, inflation and the cost of raw materials, Pirelli said.

High Value Tyre Segment

• It said it expected to gain market share this year in the segment of high value tyres, while continuing to reduce its exposure to standard products.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za)