Apple Warns That UK App Store Proposal Would Lead to Price Regulation

Apple's Response to UK App Store Regulation Proposals

By Sam Tabahriti

Apple's Concerns Over Price Regulation

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Apple said on Wednesday that proposed UK rules governing its App Store would amount to price regulation, arguing that plans to loosen its control over in-app payments could undermine innovation and investment.

Submission to the Competition and Markets Authority

In a submission to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, the iPhone maker said proposed "steering" requirements would go beyond promoting competition and give the regulator a "highly intrusive" role in managing its business.

Details of the CMA Consultation

The CMA's consultation, which closed on Monday, is part of its efforts to boost competition and consumer choice. Its proposed measures would allow app developers to direct users to payment options outside Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store and require any fees charged for such steering to be fair and reasonable.

Apple's Financial Impact and Arguments

Apple said the App Store facilitated more than £46.5 billion ($61.8 billion) in UK billings and sales in 2025, with commissions accounting for less than 3.5% of the total. It added that there was no evidence changes to its payment model would lower prices for consumers.

"Under the (consultation), the CMA would not only regulate Apple's prices, but also restrict the products and services for which Apple can charge a commission," the company said in its submission.

Reactions from Industry and Stakeholders

Coalition for App Fairness Perspective

Gene Burrus, global policy counsel for the Coalition for App Fairness, which has long campaigned for restrictions on Apple and Google app store practices, said Apple's arguments overlooked the barriers developers face.

"Apple is using its position as the dominant platform gatekeeper to give itself unfair and unwarranted competitive advantages," Burrus said.

Apple's Previous Statements

Apple has previously said developers already have multiple ways to transact with users outside its platform.

Background on the UK Digital Markets Regime

The CMA consultation is part of Britain's new digital markets regime, which gives the watchdog powers to impose tailored requirements on companies designated as having "strategic market status".

Apple and Google were designated under the regime last year.

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti. Editing by Mark Potter)