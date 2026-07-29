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Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Apple Warns That UK App Store Proposal Would Lead to Price Regulation

Apple's Response to UK App Store Regulation Proposals

By Sam Tabahriti

Apple's Concerns Over Price Regulation

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Apple said on Wednesday that proposed UK rules governing its App Store would amount to price regulation, arguing that plans to loosen its control over in-app payments could undermine innovation and investment.

Submission to the Competition and Markets Authority

In a submission to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, the iPhone maker said proposed "steering" requirements would go beyond promoting competition and give the regulator a "highly intrusive" role in managing its business.

Details of the CMA Consultation

The CMA's consultation, which closed on Monday, is part of its efforts to boost competition and consumer choice. Its proposed measures would allow app developers to direct users to payment options outside Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store and require any fees charged for such steering to be fair and reasonable.

Apple's Financial Impact and Arguments

Apple said the App Store facilitated more than £46.5 billion ($61.8 billion) in UK billings and sales in 2025, with commissions accounting for less than 3.5% of the total. It added that there was no evidence changes to its payment model would lower prices for consumers.

"Under the (consultation), the CMA would not only regulate Apple's prices, but also restrict the products and services for which Apple can charge a commission," the company said in its submission.

Reactions from Industry and Stakeholders

Coalition for App Fairness Perspective

Gene Burrus, global policy counsel for the Coalition for App Fairness, which has long campaigned for restrictions on Apple and Google app store practices, said Apple's arguments overlooked the barriers developers face.

"Apple is using its position as the dominant platform gatekeeper to give itself unfair and unwarranted competitive advantages," Burrus said.

Apple's Previous Statements

Apple has previously said developers already have multiple ways to transact with users outside its platform.

Background on the UK Digital Markets Regime

The CMA consultation is part of Britain's new digital markets regime, which gives the watchdog powers to impose tailored requirements on companies designated as having "strategic market status".

Apple and Google were designated under the regime last year.

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple argues that CMA’s 'steering' requirements effectively regulate its pricing and overstep by designating what services must or must not have a commission, risking innovation and investment.
  • Apple notes its App Store handled over £46.5 billion in UK transactions in 2025, with commissions below 3.5%, and sees no evidence that allowing external payments would reduce consumer prices.
  • Britain’s CMA—under its digital markets regime and following Apple’s 2025 strategic market status designation—has proposed allowing steering and setting fair and reasonable fees to boost competition and consumer choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Apple's position on the proposed UK App Store rules?
Apple believes the proposed rules amount to price regulation and could negatively impact innovation and investment.
What are the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) proposals for app stores?
The CMA proposes allowing app developers to direct users to payment options outside Apple's and Google's app stores and to ensure related fees are fair and reasonable.
How much did the App Store facilitate in UK billings and sales in 2025?
Apple reported the App Store facilitated more than £46.5 billion ($61.8 billion) in UK billings and sales in 2025.
What concerns did the Coalition for App Fairness express regarding Apple's practices?
The Coalition claims Apple uses its dominant position to create unfair advantages and erect barriers for developers.
What is the purpose of Britain's new digital markets regime?
The regime aims to boost competition and consumer choice by granting the CMA powers to impose requirements on companies with strategic market status.

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