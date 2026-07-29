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Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Campari Raises 2026 Profit Guidance After Tariff Benefit and Strong H1 Results

Campari's Financial Performance and Outlook

First-Half 2024 Results

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari on Wednesday raised its full-year operating profit expectations citing a €10 million benefit from a more favourable tariff environment. 

Operating Profit and Market Expectations

• First-half adjusted operating profit rose 8.5% organically to €358 million ($407 million), beating market expectations.

• Analysts expected an operating profit of €331 million, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

Net Sales Performance

• Organic net sales at the Aperol maker rose 2.5%, reaching €869 million, above analysts' expectations of €857 million.

Updated 2026 Guidance and Tariff Impact

Guidance Update from Campari CEO

• "Looking ahead, we are updating our 2026 guidance with incremental uplift to the EBIT-adjusted margin and re-confirming our topline organic growth of circa 3%", Campari Chief Executive Simon Hunt said in a statement.

Tariff Impact and Potential Refund

• The group now sees the full-year negative tariffs impact down to €20 million from €30 million.

• A potential refund of 2025 U.S. tariffs, for which a claim has been filed, is expected to largely offset second-half cost of goods sold pressures stemming from geopolitical events, mainly logistics-related costs, the company said.

Industry Context

Competitor Performance

• Earlier on Wednesday French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half adjusted operating profit rose 8.5% organically to €358 million, exceeding analysts’ €331 million estimate.
  • Organic net sales climbed 2.5% to €869 million, topping expectations of €857 million.
  • Tariff environment improved by €10 million, reducing full‑year negative impact to €20 million, with U.S. tariff refund expected to ease second‑half cost pressures

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Campari raise its 2026 profit outlook?
Campari raised its 2026 profit outlook due to a €10 million benefit from a more favourable tariff environment.
How did Campari perform in the first half of the year?
Campari's adjusted operating profit rose 8.5% organically to €358 million, beating analyst expectations.
What impact did tariffs have on Campari's results?
The full-year negative tariffs impact is now expected to be €20 million, down from €30 million, with a potential refund of 2025 U.S. tariffs also anticipated.
What are Campari's updated sales and margin expectations?
Campari reaffirmed its topline organic growth of around 3% and announced an uplift to its EBIT-adjusted margin in the 2026 guidance.
How did Campari's net sales compare to analysts' expectations?
Campari's organic net sales rose 2.5% to €869 million, above the expected €857 million.

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