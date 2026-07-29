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Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, Ambrey reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Middle East Shipping

Drone Attack Ignites Gas Tankers at Egypt’s Damietta Port, No Injuries Reported

Details of the Damietta Port Incident

By Jonathan Saul, Marwa Rashad and Mohamed Ezz

Initial Reports and Conflicting Statements

LONDON/CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - A drone hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, citing an initial assessment of the incident.

A statement from Egypt's petroleum ministry confirmed a fire at the port but made no mention of a drone attack.

Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.

Sequence of Events

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, three trading sources familiar with the incident said. Two separate security sources said the likely cause of the blast was assessed as a drone strike, in what could signal a further spread of conflict across the Middle East.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

About the Vessels Involved

The Energos Winter is a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with storage capacity of 138,250 cubic metres. It is owned by U.S.-based firm Energos Infrastructure. Its technical, safety and commercial operations are managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management, also a U.S. company.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement a fire broke out on a gasification vessel and a storage vessel at Damietta port and was dealt with immediately under approved emergency response plans by firefighting and security teams.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi went to the site to oversee response efforts, it said. The fire caused no injuries or fatalities and emergency and technical teams were continuing to work on the response and assess the impact of the incident, the statement added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Marwa Rashad and Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone was likely responsible for starting the fire aboard the Energos Winter floating storage and regasification unit, raising concerns about rising regional maritime threats (petroleum.gov.eg)
  • Energos Winter, chartered under a five‑year deal by New Fortress Energy, is a key FSRU enhancing Egypt’s LNG import capacity at Damietta and part of broader energy security efforts (offshore-mag.com)
  • Egypt’s infrastructure at Damietta—upgraded recently to support FSRUs—featured emergency drills and rapid-fire response capabilities, highlighting its strategic role in regional energy resilience (meobserver.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Egypt's Damietta port?
A drone struck a US-owned gas storage tanker at the Mediterranean port of Damietta, causing a fire that spread to another vessel.
Which vessels were affected by the incident?
The attack affected the floating storage tanker Energos Winter and another vessel named Gaslog Salem.
Were there any casualties in the Damietta port incident?
No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the fire at the port.
Who owns the Energos Winter tanker?
Energos Winter is owned by US-based firm Energos Infrastructure and managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management.
How did authorities respond to the fire at Damietta port?
The fire was managed under approved emergency response plans by firefighting and security teams, with the Petroleum Minister overseeing the response.

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