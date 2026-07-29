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Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Renault Posts €700M Profit in H1 2026 Amid Fierce Chinese Competition

Renault's Financial Performance and Market Context

Return to Profitability

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Renault swung back to a profit in the first half of 2026 versus a large one-off loss in the same period last year, with electric vehicle sales up sharply despite intense competition from expanding Chinese brands.

Revenue and Net Profit Figures

First-Half Revenue Growth

The French carmaker on Wednesday reported first-half revenue of 30.25 billion euros ($34.43 billion), up 9.4% from 27.64 billion euros a year earlier. The company posted a net profit of 700 million euros versus a 11.14 billion euro loss in the same period of 2025.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts had expected revenue of 29.4 billion euros and a net profit of 770 million euros for the six-month period. 

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Renault achieved a net profit of €700 million in H1 2026, reversing a €11.14 billion loss in H1 2025, on revenues of €30.25 billion (up 9.4%). citeturn0news0
  • Electric vehicle sales—including strength from models like the Renault 5 E‑Tech—drove electrification: over half (52%) of Group sales in Europe were electrified, with Renault brand EV mix at 26.6%. (media.renaultgroup.com)
  • Sales volumes dipped slightly—1.165 million vehicles sold (–0.4%) global, –1.3% in Europe—due largely to intense competition from Chinese automakers in Europe, hitting Dacia particularly hard. (media.renaultgroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Renault post in the first half of 2026?
Renault reported a net profit of 700 million euros for the first half of 2026.
What was Renault's revenue in the first half of 2026?
Renault's revenue was 30.25 billion euros, up 9.4% compared to the previous year.
How did Renault perform compared to last year?
Renault swung from a loss of 11.14 billion euros in 2025 to a 700 million euro profit in 2026.
What contributed to Renault's improved performance?
A sharp rise in electric vehicle sales contributed to Renault's improved performance despite intense Chinese competition.
How did analysts' expectations compare to Renault's actual results?
Analysts expected revenue of 29.4 billion euros and a net profit of 770 million euros, while Renault reported higher revenue but slightly lower profit.

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