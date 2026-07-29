Renault Posts €700M Profit in H1 2026 Amid Fierce Chinese Competition
Renault's Financial Performance and Market Context
Return to Profitability
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Renault swung back to a profit in the first half of 2026 versus a large one-off loss in the same period last year, with electric vehicle sales up sharply despite intense competition from expanding Chinese brands.
Revenue and Net Profit Figures
First-Half Revenue Growth
The French carmaker on Wednesday reported first-half revenue of 30.25 billion euros ($34.43 billion), up 9.4% from 27.64 billion euros a year earlier. The company posted a net profit of 700 million euros versus a 11.14 billion euro loss in the same period of 2025.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts had expected revenue of 29.4 billion euros and a net profit of 770 million euros for the six-month period.
Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)