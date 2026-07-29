US-French Relations Strained as Washington Mulls Ambassador Block Over Human Rights Spat

Rising Tensions Between the US and France Over Human Rights Dispute

By Gabriel Stargardter, Humeyra Pamuk, Gram Slattery and Andrea Shalal

Background of the Diplomatic Dispute

PARIS/WASHINGTON July 29 (Reuters) - The United States is considering delaying, or even blocking, President Emmanuel Macron's choice for France's next ambassador to Washington following public French criticism of the country's human rights record, according to four sources.

While the sources said no decision has yet been taken, two said France's criticism - delivered in a social media post by France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva - had sparked genuine anger among some senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration. Two other sources said officials were hoping to de-escalate tensions with France.

"The United States is very disappointed in the irresponsible and disrespectful rhetoric from the French," a State Department official said. "We are responding appropriately to their comments."

A U.S. move to delay or reject Macron's nominee would be highly unusual and could widen the fissure between the allies, who have recently clashed over tariffs and the Iran war.

The Ambassador Nomination Process

Macron has filed the relevant paperwork for Aurélien Lechevallier, a former Elysee aide who is currently Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot's chief of staff, to become France's next ambassador to Washington. France had hoped to have him installed by September, one of the sources said.

But the process has run into difficulties since a post on X by France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Details of the Controversial Social Media Post

In the post on Saturday, the mission criticised Washington for joining Russia, North Korea and seven other countries in voting against a proposal to extend the mandate of Volker Turk, the U.N. human rights chief, for another four years.

Turk is an outspoken critic of Israel's conduct in Gaza who has also called for investigations into deaths in U.S. immigration custody.

"The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore," the French mission wrote. "The world no longer listens to it."

One of the sources said the post had been reviewed and approved through official channels, dismissing suggestions that it was the work of a junior staffer acting independently.

Escalation at the United Nations

Tensions flared further on Monday when the U.S. delegation walked out as France addressed a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine, accusing its ally of "disingenuous grandstanding."

France's support for the renewal of Turk's mandate "does not preclude close dialogue with the United States," a French diplomatic official said.

"Differences of opinion regarding a vote do not call into question the quality of our relationship or our ability to work together," the official added.

Worsening Ties and Underlying Issues

WORSENING TIES

France has been a longstanding U.S. ally, but relations have soured during Trump's second term. While Trump and Macron speak regularly, that hasn't stopped the U.S. president from targeting France with tariffs, accusing European governments of suppressing right-wing voices, and threatening NATO allies over defense spending and Greenland.

Even before the latest spat, Washington had been riled by Barrot's public comments about the U.S. government, one of the sources said.

Controversies Over US Funding and European Elections

Earlier this month, Barrot posted on X about a State Department programme that offered funding of up to $3 million to groups promoting "civilizational self-confidence" in Europe.

The funding was offered by the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL), whose officials offered to support far-right leader Marine Le Pen last year during her embezzlement trial.

"France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from," Barrot wrote.

Diplomatic Tensions Involving US Ambassador to Paris

French officials have also been irked by U.S. Ambassador to Paris Charles Kushner, who is emblematic of a brash new breed of America-first diplomats causing consternation across Europe. Kushner, whose son Jared is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, has twice failed to appear to summons in Paris following diplomatic incidents.

Critics Allege Macron Plan to Install Loyalists

CRITICS ALLEGE MACRON PLAN TO INSTALL LOYALISTS

The Ambassador Appointment Process

The process of installing an ambassador in Washington is carefully prescribed. Before a foreign government can appoint its envoy, it must first secure the confidential consent of the U.S. government.

Washington rarely slow-walks or rejects nominees publicly, diplomatic sources said, with concerns typically resolved privately before a formal decision is made.

Macron's Recent Appointments and Political Strategy

Critics allege that a wave of recent Macron nominations and appointments to key jobs is part of an effort to install loyalists who can ensure his legacy and hedge against a potential victory by the far-right in next year's election.

Macron, whose approval ratings remain low, cannot run again in 2027.

In recent months, he has appointed his former chief of staff, Emmanuel Moulin, as head of France's central bank, while Richard Ferrand was chosen to lead the Constitutional Council and Amélie de Montchalin to head the Cour des Comptes, which certifies the public accounts. All are key Macron allies.

The Elysee had no immediate comment on that criticism.

(Writing by Gabriel StargardterAdditional reporting by Elizabeth PineauEditing by Rachel Armstrong and Ros Russell)