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L'Oreal posts 6% rise in quarterly sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

L'Oreal posts 6% rise in quarterly sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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L'Oreal Achieves 6.3% Quarterly Sales Growth Exceeding Expectations

Quarterly Financial Performance Overview

Sales Growth Driven by Product Demand

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - L'Oreal reported a 6.3% rise in second-quarter sales on Wednesday, slightly higher than expected, driven by strong demand for its premium haircare as well as mass market brands. 

Key Brands Contributing to Growth

The Paris-based maker of CeraVe skincare, Maybelline make-up and Valentino perfume said sales for the three months to end-June came to €11.6 billion ($13.21 billion), up 6.3% on a like-for-like basis after adjustment for the phasing in of its new IT system.

Analyst Expectations and Market Reaction

That was above expectations of 5.7% growth in a consensus of analysts provided by Visible Alpha.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 like‑for‑like sales growth of +6.3% beat the 5.7% Visible Alpha analyst consensus (loreal.com)
  • Growth was propelled by premium haircare, mass‑market brands (e.g. Maybelline), fragrance and skincare like CeraVe (loreal-finance.com)
  • This follows a strong Q1 where like‑for‑like growth was +6.7%, with robust performance across regions, divisions, and e‑commerce channels (loreal-finance.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did L'Oreal’s quarterly sales increase?
L'Oreal’s quarterly sales rose by 6.3% compared to the previous year.
What products contributed to L'Oreal's sales growth?
Strong demand for premium haircare products and mass market brands drove the sales increase.
How much did L'Oreal earn in sales in Q2?
L'Oreal reported Q2 sales of €11.6 billion ($13.21 billion).
Did L'Oreal’s sales figures beat analyst expectations?
Yes, L'Oreal’s 6.3% growth exceeded the 5.7% forecast by analysts.
Which brands are mentioned as part of L'Oreal's portfolio?
CeraVe skincare, Maybelline make-up, and Valentino perfume are among the brands mentioned.

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