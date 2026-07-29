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BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking leadership Organisational Change

BBVA Announces Leadership Reshuffle with New CFO and Mexico Leadership

BBVA Restructures Executive Team Amid Digital Transformation

By Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino

July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said on Wednesday it had reshuffled its leadership team and streamlined its organisation as it seeks to drive transformation amid the growing impact of artificial intelligence on its business and customer experience.

The Spanish lender said the reorganisation was also designed to simplify reporting lines, with new executives drawn from within the group and several top managers leaving their executive roles.

Key Executive Changes

New Group Chief Financial Officer

• Gonzalo Rodríguez, previously head of retail banking in Spain, will replace Luisa Gómez Bravo as group chief financial officer, the company said.

Leadership Changes in Mexico

Country Manager Appointment

• José Luis Elechiguerra, currently head of Global Risk Management, will succeed Eduardo Osuna as BBVA's country manager in Mexico.

Board Chairman Appointment

• Osuna is set to become chairman of BBVA Mexico's board.

Other Leadership Appointments and Organizational Changes

• BBVA also named new heads for risk, legal, strategy and talent functions, created an Institutional Engagement unit and integrated several functions as part of the overhaul.

• The changes are generally expected to take effect on September 1, subject to regulatory procedures

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino in Gdansk, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Gonzalo Rodríguez, former head of retail banking Spain, succeeds Luisa Gómez Bravo as BBVA Group CFO to support financial strategy amid AI-driven transformation.
  • José Luis Elechiguerra, current Global Head of Risk Management, becomes BBVA’s country manager in Mexico, with Eduardo Osuna transitioning to chairman of BBVA Mexico’s board.
  • The reorganisation simplifies reporting lines, introduces new heads for risk, legal, strategy and talent, creates an Institutional Engagement unit and underscores BBVA’s push toward industrializing AI across the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CFO of BBVA?
Gonzalo Rodríguez, previously head of retail banking in Spain, has been named BBVA's new chief financial officer.
Who will be BBVA's new country manager in Mexico?
José Luis Elechiguerra, currently head of Global Risk Management, will become BBVA's country manager in Mexico.
What is the effective date for BBVA's leadership changes?
The leadership changes at BBVA are expected to take effect on September 1, subject to regulatory procedures.
Why is BBVA reshuffling its leadership team?
BBVA is reshuffling its leadership to drive transformation, streamline its organisation, and adapt to the growing impact of artificial intelligence.
What other organisational changes has BBVA made?
BBVA has created a new Institutional Engagement unit, integrated functions, and appointed new heads for risk, legal, strategy, and talent divisions.

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