BBVA Announces Leadership Reshuffle with New CFO and Mexico Leadership

BBVA Restructures Executive Team Amid Digital Transformation

By Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino

July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said on Wednesday it had reshuffled its leadership team and streamlined its organisation as it seeks to drive transformation amid the growing impact of artificial intelligence on its business and customer experience.

The Spanish lender said the reorganisation was also designed to simplify reporting lines, with new executives drawn from within the group and several top managers leaving their executive roles.

Key Executive Changes

New Group Chief Financial Officer

• Gonzalo Rodríguez, previously head of retail banking in Spain, will replace Luisa Gómez Bravo as group chief financial officer, the company said.

Leadership Changes in Mexico

Country Manager Appointment

• José Luis Elechiguerra, currently head of Global Risk Management, will succeed Eduardo Osuna as BBVA's country manager in Mexico.

Board Chairman Appointment

• Osuna is set to become chairman of BBVA Mexico's board.

Other Leadership Appointments and Organizational Changes

• BBVA also named new heads for risk, legal, strategy and talent functions, created an Institutional Engagement unit and integrated several functions as part of the overhaul.

• The changes are generally expected to take effect on September 1, subject to regulatory procedures

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino in Gdansk, editing by Kirsten Donovan)