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Telecom Italia second-quarter core earnings meet expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Telecom Italia second-quarter core earnings meet expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Telecom Earnings

Telecom Italia Matches Q2 Earnings Expectations with Support from Brazil and Enterprise

Telecom Italia Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

July 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) reported second-quarter core earnings broadly in line with expectations on Wednesday, as growth in its Brazilian unit and enterprise division accompanied a return to growth in its domestic market.

Takeover Offer and Strategic Developments

The results are the first since TIM's board on July 18 unanimously approved a takeover offer from its largest shareholder, Poste Italiane, in a deal valued at more than 13 billion euros that aims to create a national telecommunications champion.

Financial Highlights

The former phone monopoly's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) for the three months to June 30 rose to 998 million euros ($1.14 billion), compared with a company-provided analyst consensus of 995 million euros.

Growth Drivers

Domestic revenue returned to growth during the quarter, while Brazil and TIM Enterprise continued to support the group's performance.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • EBITDA‑AL hit €998 million, broadly matching consensus of €995 million for Q2 to June 30.
  • Domestic revenue returned to growth, while TIM Brasil and Enterprise unit continued to support overall performance.
  • TIM’s board on July 18 unanimously endorsed Poste Italiane’s takeover proposal, now valued at approximately €13 billion based on share price movements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Telecom Italia's second-quarter earnings?
Telecom Italia reported Q2 EBITDA-AL of 998 million euros, in line with analyst expectations.
What contributed to Telecom Italia's Q2 performance?
Growth in the Brazilian unit and enterprise division, along with a return to growth in the domestic market, supported Telecom Italia's performance.
Who made a takeover offer for Telecom Italia?
Poste Italiane, Telecom Italia's largest shareholder, made a takeover offer valued at over 13 billion euros.
How did Telecom Italia's domestic revenue perform in Q2?
Telecom Italia's domestic revenue returned to growth during the second quarter.
What was the value of the takeover deal for Telecom Italia?
The takeover offer from Poste Italiane for Telecom Italia was valued at more than 13 billion euros.

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