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Jet deliveries and defence demand lift Airbus Q2 profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Jet deliveries and defence demand lift Airbus Q2 profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Airbus Q2 Profit Rises 54% on Higher Jet Deliveries, Defence Demand

Airbus Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue and Profit Growth

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus maintained financial and industrial forecasts as it unveiled stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenues and core profits on Wednesday, lifted by higher jetliner deliveries and gains in defence.

Key Financial Figures

The world's largest planemaker said its quarterly adjusted operating profit rose 54% to 2.43 billion euros as revenues gained 28% to 20.53 billion euros, led by a surge in commercial aircraft deliveries following a slow start to the year.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts were on average expecting the widely watched profit figure to come in at 2.19 billion euros on revenues of 20.25 billion.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Florence Loeve)

Key Takeaways

  • Commercial aircraft ramp‑up accelerates, boosting deliveries and revenue growth (Q2 deliveries notably higher vs earlier in 2026)
  • Defence & Space division benefits from heightened demand amid geopolitical tensions and Airshow momentum
  • Airbus maintains 2026 full‑year guidance, targeting ~€7.5 billion adjusted EBIT and planning significant shareholder returns

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to Airbus's Q2 profit increase?
The profit increase was driven by higher jetliner deliveries and gains in the defence sector.
How much did Airbus's adjusted operating profit rise in Q2?
Airbus's adjusted operating profit rose 54% to 2.43 billion euros in the second quarter.
What was the revenue growth for Airbus in Q2?
Revenues gained 28% to 20.53 billion euros in the second quarter.
What helped lead revenue growth for Airbus during Q2?
A surge in commercial aircraft deliveries following a slow start to the year led revenue growth.

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