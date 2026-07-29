Airbus Q2 Profit Rises 54% on Higher Jet Deliveries, Defence Demand
Airbus Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results
Financial Performance Overview
Revenue and Profit Growth
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus maintained financial and industrial forecasts as it unveiled stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenues and core profits on Wednesday, lifted by higher jetliner deliveries and gains in defence.
Key Financial Figures
The world's largest planemaker said its quarterly adjusted operating profit rose 54% to 2.43 billion euros as revenues gained 28% to 20.53 billion euros, led by a surge in commercial aircraft deliveries following a slow start to the year.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts were on average expecting the widely watched profit figure to come in at 2.19 billion euros on revenues of 20.25 billion.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Florence Loeve)