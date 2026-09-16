UK, Canada Leaders Discuss AI Challenges and Call for Online Safety Cooperation
Key Discussions Between UK and Canada Leaders
Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges
Collaboration Between Governments and Tech Sector
Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and agreed on the importance of governments and the technology sector working together to address shared concerns and protect online safety, Downing Street said on Wednesday.
Defence Industrial Cooperation
Global Combat Air Programme
Canada's Role as Observer
Both leaders had earlier met in northern England, where they discussed opportunities for defence industrial cooperation through the Global Combat Air Programme, an advanced fighter jet project that Canada joined as an observer in July 2026, Carney's office said.
(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)