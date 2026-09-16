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UK PM Burnham, Carney discuss AI challenges, stress cooperation on online safety - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham, Carney discuss AI challenges, stress cooperation on online safety

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Banking technology Government Artificial Intelligence

UK, Canada Leaders Discuss AI Challenges and Call for Online Safety Cooperation

Key Discussions Between UK and Canada Leaders

Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges

Collaboration Between Governments and Tech Sector

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and agreed on the importance of governments and the technology sector working together to address shared concerns and protect online safety, Downing Street said on Wednesday. 

Defence Industrial Cooperation

Global Combat Air Programme

Canada's Role as Observer

Both leaders had earlier met in northern England, where they discussed opportunities for defence industrial cooperation through the Global Combat Air Programme, an advanced fighter jet project that Canada joined as an observer in July 2026, Carney's office said.

(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham and Carney emphasized joint efforts between governments and the tech sector to tackle AI risks and enhance online safety.
  • They also discussed expanding defence industrial cooperation, notably Canada’s observer participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
  • Canada formally joined GCAP as an observer on July 21, 2026, gaining insight into next-generation sixth‑generation combat aircraft development with future industry opportunities. Cite: Canada defence releases and Breaking Defense. (canada.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK PM Burnham and Canada PM Carney discuss regarding AI?
They discussed the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and the importance of cooperation between governments and the tech sector to protect online safety.
Why is online safety a focus in talks between the UK and Canada?
Both leaders stressed the need for collaboration to address shared concerns related to AI and to enhance online safety.
What other topics were covered during the UK-Canada leaders' meeting?
They also talked about defence industrial cooperation, specifically the Global Combat Air Programme, which Canada joined as an observer in July 2026.
Where did the UK and Canadian leaders meet?
The meeting took place in northern England.
What is the Global Combat Air Programme referenced in the talks?
It is an advanced fighter jet project that Canada has joined as an observer, reflecting defence cooperation between the countries.

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