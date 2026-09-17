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Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Swiss Law Markets

Swiss Lawmaker Backs Out of Motion on Overhauling UBS Bank Capital Rules

Withdrawal of Motion in Swiss Parliament

Background on the Motion

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swiss federal lawmaker Andrea Caroni on Thursday said he was withdrawing his motion from the upper house of parliament to send back to the government draft legislation overhauling bank capital rules for UBS.

Details of the Announcement

Caroni was speaking in the upper house.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • Andrea Caroni proposed returning the UBS capital‑rule bill to the Federal Council, arguing the government should design the rules rather than parliament (srf.ch).
  • He withdrew the motion on Sept 17 in the upper house, ending debate on the issue during the current session (srf.ch).
  • Context: The draft law—part of a post‑Credit Suisse “too‑big‑to‑fail” reform—would require UBS to fully back its foreign units with CET1 capital, potentially adding around USD 20 billion in requirements. Parliamentary committees have proposed partial alternatives like AT1 bonds to mitigate costs (edi.admin.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who withdrew the motion on Swiss bank capital rules?
Swiss federal lawmaker Andrea Caroni withdrew the motion.
What was the motion about?
The motion concerned sending draft legislation overhauling bank capital rules for UBS back to the government.
Which house of parliament discussed the motion?
The motion was discussed in the upper house of the Swiss parliament.
Why is the overhaul of bank capital rules significant?
Overhauling bank capital rules affects regulatory standards and financial stability for major banks like UBS.

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