Swiss Lawmaker Backs Out of Motion on Overhauling UBS Bank Capital Rules
Withdrawal of Motion in Swiss Parliament
Background on the Motion
ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swiss federal lawmaker Andrea Caroni on Thursday said he was withdrawing his motion from the upper house of parliament to send back to the government draft legislation overhauling bank capital rules for UBS.
Details of the Announcement
Caroni was speaking in the upper house.
Reporting and Editorial Notes
(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)