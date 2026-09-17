Russia Strikes Bridge Critical for Ukrainian Grain Exports, Disrupting Rail Links

Impact of Bridge Damage on Ukrainian Grain Exports

Extent and Frequency of Russian Attacks

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia has damaged a bridge in the Odesa region, significantly limiting Ukraine's ability to transport grain to its Danube river ports, Ukrainian state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday.

The company did not say when the bridge was damaged or how severe the damage was. Since the start of the war, Russia has attacked it almost weekly.

Rerouting of Grain Shipments

Shift from Black Sea Ports to Danube River Ports

Most cargo shipments, including grain, have been rerouted through Danube river ports after Russian attacks effectively blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which had handled 90% of the country's exports.

Alternative Routes and Limitations

Ukraine operates three river ports on the Danube. Cargo can reach them either via the damaged bridge or through neighbouring Moldova, where transit capacity is limited.

Current Status of Grain Transportation

Volume of Grain Awaiting Export

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, around 3,000 grain wagons are currently bound for the Danube ports for onward export. Without the bridge, they would need 26 days to reach the ports.

Restoration Efforts

"The situation is very difficult. We are working to restore the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi bridge," a company official said, without providing further details.

"The minimum waiting time for wagons will be 26 days if we do not reopen the bridge."

Grain Export Statistics

Exports via Danube Ports

Ukrzaliznytsia said that since the beginning of the month, 118,000 metric tons of grain had been transported toward the Danube ports.

Exports via Land Borders

A further 346,200 tons had been transported for export via land border crossings with Eastern European countries.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)