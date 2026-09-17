GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Finance

Russia damages bridge in southern Ukraine crucial for grain exports, railway says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia Strikes Bridge Critical for Ukrainian Grain Exports, Disrupting Rail Links

Impact of Bridge Damage on Ukrainian Grain Exports

Extent and Frequency of Russian Attacks

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia has damaged a bridge in the Odesa region, significantly limiting Ukraine's ability to transport grain to its Danube river ports, Ukrainian state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday. 

The company did not say when the bridge was damaged or how severe the damage was. Since the start of the war, Russia has attacked it almost weekly. 

Rerouting of Grain Shipments

Shift from Black Sea Ports to Danube River Ports

Most cargo shipments, including grain, have been rerouted through Danube river ports after Russian attacks effectively blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which had handled 90% of the country's exports.

Alternative Routes and Limitations

Ukraine operates three river ports on the Danube. Cargo can reach them either via the damaged bridge or through neighbouring Moldova, where transit capacity is limited.

Current Status of Grain Transportation

Volume of Grain Awaiting Export

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, around 3,000 grain wagons are currently bound for the Danube ports for onward export. Without the bridge, they would need 26 days to reach the ports.

Restoration Efforts

"The situation is very difficult. We are working to restore the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi bridge," a company official said, without providing further details.

"The minimum waiting time for wagons will be 26 days if we do not reopen the bridge."

Grain Export Statistics

Exports via Danube Ports

Ukrzaliznytsia said that since the beginning of the month, 118,000 metric tons of grain had been transported toward the Danube ports.

Exports via Land Borders

A further 346,200 tons had been transported for export via land border crossings with Eastern European countries.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Zatoka (Bilhorod‑Dnistrovskyi) bridge—vital rail link to Danube ports—has been repeatedly hit, severely constraining grain export logistics via the river route cite
  • Alternative routes (through Moldova or western EU crossings) are slower, costlier, capacity‑constrained, and subject to operational bottlenecks and low water levels in the Danube cite
  • Since early 2026, while Black Sea ports remain under intensive Russian attack, Ukraine has shifted substantial grain volumes—over 118,000 t via Danube and 346,200 t via land borders, and is building infrastructure like the Yampil‑Moldova bridge to bolster future capacity cite

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Russia affect Ukraine's grain exports?
Russia damaged a bridge in Odesa, restricting Ukraine's ability to transport grain to Danube river ports.
Why is the damaged bridge important for exports?
The bridge connects key railway routes to Danube ports, which are vital for Ukrainian grain exports after Black Sea ports were blocked.
What is the alternative route for grain transport?
Grain can be rerouted through neighboring Moldova, although its transit capacity is limited compared to the damaged bridge.
How long will grain wagons be delayed without the bridge?
Without the bridge, wagons would need 26 days to reach the Danube ports.
How much grain was transported to Danube ports recently?
Since the beginning of the month, 118,000 metric tons of grain were transported toward Danube ports according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning

ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning

Image for EU Commission proposes under-13s social media ban

EU Commission proposes under-13s social media ban

Image for Berentzen shares soar as Sazerac explores takeover of German schnapps maker

Berentzen shares soar as Sazerac explores takeover of German schnapps maker

Image for Explainer-How Yemen's Houthis went from a small mountain militia to a big regional threat

Explainer-How Yemen's Houthis went from a small mountain militia to a big regional threat

Image for UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says

UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says

Image for UK regulator probing payments firm over suspected anti-money laundering failings

UK regulator probing payments firm over suspected anti-money laundering failings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump
House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump
Image for Russia strikes Kyiv, other cities hours after US sanctions passed
Russia strikes Kyiv, other cities hours after US sanctions passed
Image for King Charles to urge AI leaders to protect humanity at Scottish meeting
King Charles to urge AI leaders to protect humanity at Scottish meeting
Image for Oil prices extend losses as supply disruption fears ease
Oil prices extend losses as supply disruption fears ease
Image for German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says
German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says
Image for UK's Burnham, Canada's Carney discuss AI challenges and online safety cooperation
UK's Burnham, Canada's Carney discuss AI challenges and online safety cooperation
Image for Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government
Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government
Image for Austria's RBI says Grizzly take on business contains wrong, misleading statements
Austria's RBI says Grizzly take on business contains wrong, misleading statements
Image for Trump derides EU pitch to Canada as 'laughable', threatens more tariffs
Trump derides EU pitch to Canada as 'laughable', threatens more tariffs
Image for Germany's IMK institute more than doubles economic growth forecast for 2026
Germany's IMK institute more than doubles economic growth forecast for 2026
Image for Dollar eases from seven-week peak as oil prices extend decline
Dollar eases from seven-week peak as oil prices extend decline
Image for Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
View All Finance Posts