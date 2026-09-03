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Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Belgium Records Nearly 3,000 Excess Deaths Linked to Summer Heatwaves

Impact of Summer Heatwaves on Mortality in Belgium

Overview of Excess Deaths During the Heatwave Period

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Heatwaves from June 18 through August 16 caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano said in a report on Thursday.

Breakdown of Excess Mortality by Heatwave Period

June 18 - July 3: Highest Excess Mortality Recorded

• From June 18 through July 3, Belgium recorded its highest excess mortality, with 2,035 additional deaths, or 48.8% above expected levels, Sciensano said.

Temperature Extremes and Nighttime Warmth

• Starting on June 18, maximum temperatures of around 30°C were recorded for 10 consecutive days, including three days of temperatures around 35°C, with nights during that period also exceptionally warm.

• Sciensano said mortality from June 18 through July 3 was the highest recorded during a heatwave since the start of its analyses in the year 2000.

Other Heatwave Periods: July 4 - 17 and July 28 - August 16

• The two other heatwave periods, from July 4 to 17 and July 28 to August 16, saw lower excess mortality, with 535 excess deaths (14.8%) and 365 excess deaths (7%), respectively.

Demographic Impact and Broader Context

Age Groups Affected

• While people aged 65 and older account for most heatwave-related deaths, Sciensano said excess mortality also occurs among younger people.

Heatwaves in Europe and Climate Change

• Europe experienced several heatwaves during the summer, with the U.N. weather agency last month saying periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense ‌and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The June 18–July 3 heatwave was the deadliest since Sciensano began its monitoring in 2000, with excess mortality nearly 50% above expected levels (apnews.com).
  • Belgium isn’t alone: Europe saw widespread multi-country heatwaves in 2026, with total excess deaths across affected states exceeding 10,000 in late June (reddit.com).
  • Scientific consensus confirms that such heatwaves are becoming more frequent, intense, and prolonged due to human‑driven climate change (climate.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths occurred in Belgium due to the summer heatwaves?
Belgium reported 2,935 excess deaths from June 18 to August 16 due to heatwaves.
When was the highest excess mortality recorded during the heatwave?
The highest excess mortality was from June 18 through July 3, with 2,035 deaths, 48.8% above expected levels.
Which age group accounted for most heatwave-related deaths?
Most heatwave-related deaths occurred among people aged 65 and older, but some excess mortality was also seen among younger people.
How did the temperature trends contribute to excess deaths?
Temperatures reached around 30°C for 10 consecutive days and up to 35°C on three days, with exceptionally warm nights contributing to higher mortality.
Are heatwaves becoming more frequent in Europe?
Yes, the U.N. weather agency reports that extreme heat periods are becoming more frequent, intense, and longer due to climate change.

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