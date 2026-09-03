Belgium Records Nearly 3,000 Excess Deaths Linked to Summer Heatwaves
Impact of Summer Heatwaves on Mortality in Belgium
Overview of Excess Deaths During the Heatwave Period
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Heatwaves from June 18 through August 16 caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano said in a report on Thursday.
Breakdown of Excess Mortality by Heatwave Period
June 18 - July 3: Highest Excess Mortality Recorded
• From June 18 through July 3, Belgium recorded its highest excess mortality, with 2,035 additional deaths, or 48.8% above expected levels, Sciensano said.
Temperature Extremes and Nighttime Warmth
• Starting on June 18, maximum temperatures of around 30°C were recorded for 10 consecutive days, including three days of temperatures around 35°C, with nights during that period also exceptionally warm.
• Sciensano said mortality from June 18 through July 3 was the highest recorded during a heatwave since the start of its analyses in the year 2000.
Other Heatwave Periods: July 4 - 17 and July 28 - August 16
• The two other heatwave periods, from July 4 to 17 and July 28 to August 16, saw lower excess mortality, with 535 excess deaths (14.8%) and 365 excess deaths (7%), respectively.
Demographic Impact and Broader Context
Age Groups Affected
• While people aged 65 and older account for most heatwave-related deaths, Sciensano said excess mortality also occurs among younger people.
Heatwaves in Europe and Climate Change
• Europe experienced several heatwaves during the summer, with the U.N. weather agency last month saying periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Christopher Cushing)