GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's IfW raises 2026 growth forecast as economy regains momentum - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's IfW raises 2026 growth forecast as economy regains momentum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy Germany GDP Economic Forecast

Germany's IfW raises 2026 growth forecast as economy regains momentum

Economic Outlook and Growth Forecasts

IfW Institute Raises 2026 Forecast

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany's IfW institute on Thursday raised its 2026 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy by half a percentage point, citing growing signs that it has passed the low point of its downturn and is regaining momentum.

GDP Projections and Business Sentiment

The institute now expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.3% this year, up from a previous forecast of 0.8%, citing a noticeable acceleration in economic activity and improving business sentiment despite geopolitical headwinds.

Risks and Future Growth Concerns

However, it warned that the recovery remains on shaky ground, with risks stemming from the Iran war and fiscal stimulus set to fade in coming years.

For 2027, the institute left its previous forecast for 1.0% growth unchanged. It expects only 0.5% growth in 2028.

Structural Factors and Investment Outlook

Germany's weak performance in recent years had been driven in large part by structural factors that will continue to weigh on activity, said the institute.

Export Growth and Competitiveness

While export growth is expected to resume after sharp declines in previous years, deteriorating competitiveness is likely to lead to further losses in global market share.

Private Investment Activity

Given the challenges facing the business location, private investment activity is expected to remain subdued, it added.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • IfW forecasts GDP growth at 1.3% in 2026 (previously 0.8%), thanks to improving activity and sentiment, but warns the rebound remains fragile.
  • Structural headwinds—aging population, underinvestment, regulatory burden, weak productivity and eroding competitiveness—will continue to constrain growth and investment.
  • Despite export growth resuming, competitiveness losses are expected to erode global market share; fiscal stimulus benefits may wane, and inflationary and geopolitical risks—like the Iran war—could derail momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What risks to Germany's economic recovery does IfW mention?
IfW warns of risks from geopolitical tensions, particularly the Iran war, and fading fiscal stimulus.
How is German export performance expected to change?
Exports are expected to resume growth after previous declines, though competitiveness may still pose challenges.
What is the outlook for private investment in Germany?
Private investment activity is expected to remain subdued due to ongoing structural challenges in Germany.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes

Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes

Image for Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat

Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat

Image for Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Image for UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss as the housing downturn deepens

UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss as the housing downturn deepens

Image for Deutsche Telekom shares jump after reports say Elliott builds stake, opposes T-Mobile deal

Deutsche Telekom shares jump after reports say Elliott builds stake, opposes T-Mobile deal

Image for CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says

CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's EnQuest trims higher end of output forecast after Magnus outage
UK's EnQuest trims higher end of output forecast after Magnus outage
Image for Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says
Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says
Image for Jet2's summer bookings show resilience against Middle East disruptions
Jet2's summer bookings show resilience against Middle East disruptions
Image for British insurer and money manager M&G's half-year profit beats expectations
British insurer and money manager M&G's half-year profit beats expectations
Image for More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
Image for Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
Image for VinFast-linked taxi firm GSM eyes US, EU expansion ahead of Hong Kong IPO
VinFast-linked taxi firm GSM eyes US, EU expansion ahead of Hong Kong IPO
Image for Holcim launches biggest-ever investment in Czech Republic
Holcim launches biggest-ever investment in Czech Republic
Image for Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes
Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes
Image for Shares, bonds rally as markets await Fed signals; yen jumps
Shares, bonds rally as markets await Fed signals; yen jumps
Image for Explainer-Why a longer working week may not fix Volkswagen's woes
Explainer-Why a longer working week may not fix Volkswagen's woes
Image for Volkswagen's road to restructuring
Volkswagen's road to restructuring
View All Finance Posts