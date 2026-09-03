Spain Finds No Proof Morocco Planned Deadly Ceuta Border Surge in July

Investigation into Ceuta Border Incident

Spanish Prime Minister Addresses Lawmakers

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain has found no evidence to conclude that July's deadly border rush from Morocco into its enclave of Ceuta was orchestrated or carried out by Moroccan authorities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told lawmakers on Thursday.

Sanchez's comments in the lower house of parliament followed a police report that emerged this week saying that the mass entry into Ceuta was not a spontaneous migration event but a planned and phased operation designed to overwhelm border controls.

Lack of Solid Evidence

"I can assure you that no institution – not the diplomatic service, nor the European Commission, nor any international body – has provided the Spanish government with any solid evidence that Morocco planned or carried out the incident. None whatsoever," Sanchez said.

Moroccan Gendarmerie Actions During the Surge

However, he said Morocco's Gendarmerie police did allow crossings to occur during a key 10-hour period on July 30, when migrant arrivals peaked. Spanish authorities had yet to determine whether this was due to inaction or inability to contain the influx, Sanchez added.

Details from the Police Report

Security Force Deployment and Crowd Control

The police report, seen by Reuters, alleged that Moroccan security forces were initially deployed in smaller numbers than usual near the Tarajal breakwater separating the enclave from the North African country and did not make a serious attempt to disperse the crowds.

Guidance and Monitoring at the Border

Some uniformed Moroccan officers gave directions towards the crossing point, while other unidentified people appeared to guide or monitor the flow of people, the report said, but it did not identify individual officers or provide independently verified evidence of orders from Moroccan authorities.

Moroccan Response

Moroccan officials have denied enabling the crossing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona and Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Editing by Andrei Khalip)