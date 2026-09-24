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Trevi board rejects Webuild's takeover bid price as unfair

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Trevi Board Rejects Webuild’s Takeover Bid, Calls Offer Unfair and Inadequate

Overview of Competing Takeover Bids for Trevi

Board’s Assessment of Webuild’s Offer

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian engineering company Trevi Finanziaria Industriale said on Thursday its board deemed unfair the price proposed by larger rival Webuild to buy the company, saying it did not adequately reflect Trevi's value.

Details of Webuild’s Proposal

• Trevi has attracted two competing bids from Webuild and smaller rival Icop in recent months.

• Webuild has offered €4.50 per share in cash for all of Trevi's shares, valuing the company at €295 million ($335 million).

Board’s Assessment of Icop’s Offer

• Earlier this month, Trevi's board also deemed Icop's offer financially inadequate.

Details of Icop’s Proposal

• Icop's all-share takeover bid for all of Trevi, values the company €273 million, or €4.16 per share.

Acceptance Periods and Market Response

• The acceptance period for Icop's offer began on September 14 and runs until October 16. The bid has attracted little or no acceptances so far, according to Borsa Italiana data.

• The acceptance period for Webuild's bid is due to begin on September 28 and end on November 20.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Webuild’s €4.50‑per‑share all‑cash offer values Trevi at around €295 million, reflecting a ~30% premium over the June 26 closing price, but Trevi’s board judged it insufficient to reflect the company’s value (webuildgroup.com).
  • Trevi also previously rejected Icop’s all‑share exchange bid valued at approximately €273 million (€4.16/share) as financially inadequate (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Icop’s offer acceptance window (Sept 14–Oct 16) has seen minimal uptake—almost no acceptances so far—even as Webuild’s acceptance period is set to begin Sept 28 and run until Nov 20 (borsaitaliana.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trevi's board reject Webuild's takeover bid?
Trevi's board rejected Webuild's bid, stating that the proposed price did not adequately reflect Trevi's value.
What was the value of Webuild's takeover offer for Trevi?
Webuild offered €4.50 per share in cash, valuing Trevi at €295 million.
How did Trevi's board respond to Icop's takeover offer?
Trevi's board also deemed Icop's offer financially inadequate.
What is the acceptance period for the takeover offers?
Icop's offer runs from September 14 to October 16, while Webuild's starts September 28 and ends November 20.
How much is Icop valuing Trevi in its takeover bid?
Icop values Trevi at €273 million, or €4.16 per share.

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