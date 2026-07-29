GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BASF says plant utilization rates at Ludwigshafen site have improved - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BASF says plant utilization rates at Ludwigshafen site have improved

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Industrial

BASF says plant utilization rates at Ludwigshafen site have improved

Improved Utilization Rates Amid Global Supply Disruptions

Frankfurt, July 29 (Reuters) - German chemical maker BASF said on Wednesday that plant utilization rates at its largest chemical complex in Ludwigshafen have improved because of supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Supply and Pricing

Tighter supply conditions linked to the war in Iran, with major disruptions at the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, have supported pricing and provided some breathing room for Europe's chemicals sector.

Challenges for Asian Rivals

BASF's Asian rivals have been hobbled by a blocked Strait of Hormuz. But that is offering only a temporary respite from years of weak European demand, global overcapacity and growing competition from Asia.

Restructuring and Workforce Changes at Ludwigshafen

Staff Reductions

Following several quarters of restructuring and cutbacks at BASF, the group said that full-time staff numbers at its chemical complex in Ludwigshafen have dropped below 30,000 for the first time since 1954.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Confirmation of Preliminary Results

BASF also confirmed recently published preliminary results on Wednesday.

Raised Earnings Outlook

Second Quarter Results

In an unscheduled release earlier this month, the company raised its 2026 earnings outlook and reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict have inadvertently supported improved utilization at the Ludwigshafen site, helping stabilize production amid broader uncertainty. (basf.com)
  • In Q2 2026, BASF delivered better‑than‑expected performance — EBITDA before special items reached €2.4 billion — prompting the company to raise its full‑year 2026 EBITDA guidance to €6.9–7.7 billion. (basf.com)
  • Aside from operational endurance, BASF is boosting supply security via investments and modernization at Ludwigshafen, including new aroma‑ingredient plants and expanded BDO production to offset regulatory and market volatility. (basf.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have BASF's plant utilization rates improved at Ludwigshafen?
Plant utilization rates improved due to supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict.
Where is BASF's largest chemical complex located?
BASF's largest chemical complex is in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Did BASF raise its earnings outlook for 2026?
Yes, BASF raised its 2026 earnings outlook in an unscheduled release earlier this month.
What was notable about BASF's second quarter results?
BASF reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter.
What caused BASF to release a statement regarding its plant utilization rates?
The statement was made to confirm preliminary and improved results, impacted by supply disruptions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

Image for Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Image for Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

Image for Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off

Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off

Image for South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint

South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint

Image for Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts
Image for Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says
Image for Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength
Image for Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Image for Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Image for Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Image for Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Image for Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Image for Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Image for Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Image for Bottling equipment maker Krones reports rising order intake
Bottling equipment maker Krones reports rising order intake
Image for UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks by end-June after forecast-beating quarter
UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks by end-June after forecast-beating quarter
View All Finance Posts