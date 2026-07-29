Deutsche Bank Q2 Profit Up 10% as Investment Banking Offsets Expenses
Deutsche Bank Reports Strong Second-Quarter Results
FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted an 10% rise in second-quarter profit, defying expectations for a drop, as strength at its global investment banking division offset a rise in expenses. Deutsche, Germany's largest lender, recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of €1.640 billion ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, up from a profit of €1.485 billion a year earlier. It is better than analyst expectations for a profit of €1.377 billion.
Investment Banking Performance
Growth Drivers
Global Investment Banking Division
Strength at its global investment banking division offset a rise in expenses, contributing significantly to the profit increase.
Financial Highlights
Net Profit Comparison
Year-over-Year Growth
Deutsche Bank recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of €1.640 billion ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, up from a profit of €1.485 billion a year earlier.
Analyst Expectations
It is better than analyst expectations for a profit of €1.377 billion.
Additional Information
Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8772 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi, editing by Kirsti Knolle)