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Deutsche Bank profit up 10%, defying expectations for decline - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank profit up 10%, defying expectations for decline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Q2 Profit Up 10% as Investment Banking Offsets Expenses

Deutsche Bank Reports Strong Second-Quarter Results

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted an 10% rise in second-quarter profit, defying expectations for a drop, as strength at its global investment banking division offset a rise in expenses. Deutsche, Germany's largest lender, recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of €1.640 billion ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, up from a profit of €1.485 billion a year earlier. It is better than analyst expectations for a profit of €1.377 billion.

Investment Banking Performance

Growth Drivers

Global Investment Banking Division

Strength at its global investment banking division offset a rise in expenses, contributing significantly to the profit increase.

Financial Highlights

Net Profit Comparison

Year-over-Year Growth

Deutsche Bank recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of €1.640 billion ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, up from a profit of €1.485 billion a year earlier.

Analyst Expectations

It is better than analyst expectations for a profit of €1.377 billion.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to €1.640 billion in Q2 2026, up from €1.485 billion a year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations of around €1.377 billion
  • Growth in the global investment banking division powered results, offsetting elevated expenses
  • Results continue a strong earnings trend—Q1 also delivered record post‑tax profit—supporting confidence in full‑year targets

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Deutsche Bank's profit rise in the second quarter?
Deutsche Bank's second-quarter profit increased by 10%.
What were Deutsche Bank's net profit figures for the quarter?
Net profit attributable to shareholders was €1.640 billion, up from €1.485 billion a year earlier.
Did Deutsche Bank outperform analyst expectations?
Yes, Deutsche Bank's profit of €1.64 billion exceeded analyst expectations of €1.377 billion.
What helped offset Deutsche Bank's rise in expenses?
Strength at the global investment banking division helped offset a rise in expenses.

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