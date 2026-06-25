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Heatwave-hit London climate week spurs calls for faster action

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Climate sustainability

Heatwave at London Climate Week Sparks Urgent Finance Sector Calls for Action

London Climate Week Highlights Finance Sector’s Role in Addressing Extreme Heat

By Simon Jessop, Susanna Twidale and Iain Withers

Event Cancellation Underscores Vulnerability to Heatwaves

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - London got a glimpse of the future normal during its eighth annual climate week after an event dedicated to discussing the impacts of extreme heat at the London School of Economics was cancelled because the venue was too hot.

The event was due to have been held in a near-100-year-old building that, like many in Britain, relies on natural ventilation and fans to cool visitors rather than air conditioning. The organisers said they called it off due to a risk to public health.

For Chris Anderson, a climate expert at non-profit Practical Action, the cancellation, as British temperatures hit a provisional record June high, was a stark reminder that the dangers of a warming planet would impact everyone.

"There's a real irony that an event designed to help vulnerable people adapt to extreme heat in a temperate, wealthy country had to be cancelled," Anderson said.

Extreme Heat Warning and Sector Responses

Government and Institutional Warnings

EXTREME HEAT WARNING

Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group, said the heatwave showed "science has come to life, and reality is clearly showing there is more of this to come", as the government issued an extreme heat warning and some schools were forced to close.

Climate Week Events and Focus Areas

Ahead of the COP31 climate talks in Turkey in November, more than 75,000 attendees from governments, companies, finance and civil society joined 1,300 events discussing ways to accelerate climate action, organisers said.

Resilience to heat and other extreme weather events such as drought, floods and storms — which hit many developing countries least able to manage them — was a key area of focus.

Finance Sector and Policy Calls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for capital markets to see building this resilience as an asset and for governments to do more to fund projects, including taxing the windfall profits of fossil fuel producers.

The calls to move faster come as global heat-related deaths have risen 23% since the 1990s to an average 546,000 deaths a year, many of them in developing countries, an October Lancet report said.

UK’s Climate Change Committee Recommendations

The UK's Climate Change Committee, an independent body advising the government, has called preparations "inadequate" and estimates that investment of around £11 billion a year is needed to fix that.

It has warned that heat-related deaths could exceed 10,000 a year by 2050.

Global and Regional Risks

Asian Countries Among Most at Risk

ASIAN COUNTRIES AMONG MOST AT RISK 

The abnormally hot weather was referenced by speakers from Guterres to British minister Ed Miliband and the leader of the Pacific nation of Palau, as they urged attendees to act faster to rein in global warming.

Executives at food giant Danone and consumer products firm Unilever told an LSEG event they were investing to reduce carbon and water use in agriculture, among other things.

Asian countries are among those most at risk and need to adapt quickly, said Bertrand Millot, head of sustainability at Canadian pension fund La Caisse.

"It's a question of survival ... and companies need to prepare."

(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • A London School of Economics event on extreme heat was cancelled as sweltering conditions made the venue unsafe—underscoring the urgency of adaptation even in temperate, wealthy cities.
  • The UK logged its highest-ever June temperature—35.8°C in West Sussex—prompting a red extreme heat warning and widespread disruption. Local infrastructure, including cooling in older buildings, proved inadequate.
  • The UK Climate Change Committee estimates an annual £11 billion investment is needed in adaptation—such as cooling, flood protection and water security—to avoid rising heat-related deaths potentially exceeding 10,000 per year by 2050; global heat-related deaths already average ~546,000 annually, a 63% rise since the 1990s.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a London Climate Week event cancelled?
The event was cancelled due to extreme heat in a venue that lacked adequate cooling, posing health risks.
How does extreme heat impact the finance sector?
Extreme heat increases the need for climate resilience investments, pushing capital markets and governments to accelerate funding.
What financial measures are being proposed for climate resilience?
Proposals include taxing windfall fossil fuel profits and increasing annual investments, estimated at £11 billion for the UK.
Which regions are most at risk from climate-related heat events?
Developing countries and Asian regions are highlighted as being particularly vulnerable to extreme heat impacts.
What is the projected rise in heat-related deaths?
Heat-related deaths have risen by 23% since the 1990s, potentially exceeding 10,000 per year in the UK by 2050.

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